The Islanders defeated the Rangers in overtime, 3-2, in the latest chapter of their rivalry on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin stops a shot on
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin stops a shot on goal by the Islanders' Nick Leddy during the second period of an NHL game Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau celebrates with teammates after
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL game against the Ranger on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin reaches for the puck
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL game against the Islanders on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers' Brett Howden chases the Islanders' Noah
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rangers' Brett Howden chases the Islanders' Noah Dobson during the first period of an NHL game on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers' Libor Hajek (25) celebrates with teammates
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rangers' Libor Hajek (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL game against the Islanders on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers' Brendan Smith, right, passes away from
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rangers' Brendan Smith, right, passes away from the Islanders' Brock Nelson, left, and Josh Bailey, center, during the second period of an NHL game on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers' Brendan Smith celebrates with teammates Libor
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rangers' Brendan Smith celebrates with teammates Libor Hajek and Vitali Kravtsov after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL game as Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin reacts on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers' Ryan Strome fights with the Islanders'
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rangers' Ryan Strome fights with the Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom during the first period of an NHL game on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with teammates
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL game against the Rangers on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers' Brendan Smith, right, and Libor Hajek,
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rangers' Brendan Smith, right, and Libor Hajek, left, celebrat after Smith scored a goal during the second period of an NHL game against the Islanders on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Rangers' Colin Blackwell (43) fights for control
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Rangers' Colin Blackwell (43) fights for control of the puck with the Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom during the first period of an NHL game on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders' Matt Martin reacts to a penalty
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The Islanders' Matt Martin reacts to a penalty called on him involving the Rangers' Kevin Rooney during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Nassau Coliseum.

