Reaching the playoffs is always the first goal of any season. Now, the Islanders can set their sights higher.

The Islanders clinched their third straight postseason berth with a second straight dominating performance over the rival Rangers, winning 3-0 on Saturday night before a sell-out crowd of 1,400 in likely the Rangers' final game at Nassau Coliseum.

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Josh Bailey had three assists and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves as he set a team record with a shutout streak of 213:56, breaking Chico Resch’s old mark of 178:29, set in 1975-76. He’s shut out the Rangers four times this season.

"Just to get to the playoffs, it’s a hard task," Jean-Gabriel Pageau said before the game. "It was our goal at the start of the season, to get into the playoffs. We all know once you get there, anything can happen."

Varlamov also made 25 saves in Thursday night’s 4-0 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. He has three straight shutouts, including a 1-0 shootout loss to the visiting Capitals on April 22, and has not allowed a goal since Kevin Rooney’s second-period tally in a 6-1 win over the Rangers at the Coliseum two days earlier.

Varlamov leads the NHL with seven shutouts and will almost certainly get the start in Game 1 of the playoffs.

The Islanders have not been to the playoffs three straight seasons since 2002-04.

Now, they’ll look to finish as high as possible in the East Division standings to try and secure home-ice advantage for at least one round. The Islanders (31-15-5) have five games remaining, two each against the Devils and Sabres, the East’s distant bottom dwellers, and the season finale in Boston on May 10.

The Islanders improved to 20-3-3 record at the Coliseum compared to 11-12-2 on the road.

"That’s definitely a goal of ours," defenseman Nick Leddy said of securing home-ice advantage. "It’s definitely an advantage, especially with our home crowd and that’s something you definitely want in playoffs.

New York state guidelines currently limit attendance at the Coliseum to 10% of capacity. The state has already said attendance at indoor arenas will increase to 25% on May 19, which would coincide with the first round of the NHL playoffs. That would allow 3,500 to attend Islanders’ games at the Coliseum.

Leddy said any fans make a difference, even though it’s still way short of the Coliseum’s capacity of 13,913.

"It’s huge," Leddy said. "At the end of the day, the crowd gives us energy, that little extra energy that you don’t really notice sometimes."

The Islanders carried over their strong play from Thursday’s shutout with a strong start, right from Casey Cizikas’ identity-setting fourth line with Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin hemming the Rangers in their zone on the first shift.

Beauvillier opened the scoring at 4:39, snapping off a shot from the right circle past Georgiev’s blocker off Bailey’s feed.

Bailey, with a soft push of the puck in the defensive zone after a Rangers’ turnover, also sprung Mathew Barzal for a breakaway backhander that he lifted over Georgiev’s blocker to make it 2-0 at 16:22.

Georgiev entered the game with a 7-2-0 lifetime record, 1.70 GAA and .944 save percentage record against the Islanders. Trotz said knowing Georgiev was starting a day in advance did give the Islanders some time to prepare.

"It just gives you more time to prepare and talk about it," Trotz said. "Look at some data. He’s had a good run against us. But, at the same time, a lot of that has to do with our play."

Beauvillier made it 3-0 at 1:02 of the second period, again beating Georgiev from the right circle on a shot the goalie should have stopped.

It gave the streaky Beauvillier five goals and three assists in his last six games and 13 goals and 10 assists in 21 career games against the Rangers.