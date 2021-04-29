Time is running short this regular season for Barry Trotz to settle on a lineup and find some consistent goal production.

The coach sounded committed to allowing his latest configurations to build chemistry even before the Islanders’ dominant-in-every-facet 4-0 win over the Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden to start a crucial home-and-home series.

Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves for his sixth shutout, his second in a row and third at the Garden this season.

So, expect to see the same lineup for the teams’ rematch on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum, one of the Islanders’ six remaining regular-season games.

"We’re familiar with what guys seem to work best with each other," Trotz said. "We’re going to sort of settle it down a bit in terms of the looks of different people."

The Islanders (30-15-5) were coming off a three-game sweep by the Capitals in which they were shut out twice. They entered Thursday in a 2-4-1 skid and had scored one or fewer goals in five of those seven games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t think we’re looking to try and put up six or seven [goals]," Jordan Eberle said. "We’re just trying to play our game and find a way to the win game, whether it’s 1-0, 2-1. It doesn’t matter."

Trotz reverted to some familiar combinations.

Grinder Leo Komarov was reinserted onto Mathew Barzal’s top line with Eberle and responded with his first goal of the season, cheekily plucking an imaginary monkey off his back during the celebration after his one-timer from the right circle made it 1-0 at 6:27 of the first period.

Trotz acknowledged after Tuesday’s 1-0 loss in Washington — after trying Josh Bailey on Barzal’s left wing — that analytics did not favor Komarov but he was simply the best fit for that line.

And Anthony Beauvillier, who settled defenseman Scott Mayfield’s cross-ice feed to the right circle to make it 3-0 at 1:03 of the third period, was reunited with Bailey and second-line center Brock Nelson.

That left Kyle Palmieri t on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing along with rookie Oliver Wahlstrom, in his second game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three games. Wahlstrom made it 2-0 with a power-play goal as he stepped just inside the left circle at 12:39 of the first period. It marked Wahlstrom’s 10th goal but his first in 11 games, dating to March 25.

Trotz kept his identity-setting fourth line of Casey Cizikas between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck intact despite their recent struggles and Trotz said that was based on his trust in them.

It left Travis Zajac as a healthy scratch for the second time since he and Palmieri were acquired from the Devils on April 7. Trotz favorite Michael Dal Colle was also out of the mix.

The Islanders are 5-5-1 since acquiring Palmieri and Zajac, who has been used everywhere from centering Barzal to playing on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s wing. Trotz has acknowledged it’s taken longer than he expected to find a settled role for Zajac.

Notes & quotes: Barzal snapped a 13-game goal drought with his first career empty-netter…The NHL fined Barzal $2,000 for diving/embellishment against the Capitals on April 22, going down to the ice after Carl Hagelin put his stick into Barzal’s midsection at 4:47 of the second period. Hagelin was not penalized for hooking. Barzal had received a first warning for diving/embellishment against the Flyers on Jan. 30…Concrete was poured on Thursday for the ice floor at under-construction UBS Arena at Belmont Park. It must cure for 60 days before it can fully bear weight.