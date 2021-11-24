The Islanders hosted the rival Rangers at their new home of UBS Arena at Belmont Park for the first time on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The Rangers won, 4-1.

Andy Andreoff #14 of the New York Islanders celebrates his third period goal against Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers with teammate Oliver Wahlstrom #26 at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Chris Kreider #20 and Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Paul LaDue #34 of the New York Islanders shoots the puck against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Kevin Rooney #17 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period with teammates Barclay Goodrow #21 and Ryan Reaves #75 as Paul LaDue #34 of the New York Islanders looks on at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

The New York Islanders and the New York Rangers mix it up during the third period at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Kevin Rooney #17 of the New York Rangers scores a goal in the second period against Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders makes a save on a shot during the first period against Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders battles for the puck at center ice during the first period against Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders plays the puck during the first period against Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates a third period goal against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena on November 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers stops a shorthanded scoring chance in the first period against Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders stops a breakaway attempt against the Ryan Strome #16 of the New York Rangers late in the second period at UBS Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in Elmont, New York.