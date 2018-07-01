The Islanders missed out on re-signing the major piece they wanted, losing franchise player John Tavares to his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.

But there was still business to be conducted Sunday as the NHL’s free-agent market opened.

The Islanders re-signed one of their own unrestricted free agents, defenseman Thomas Hickey, and agreed to a deal with UFA center Leo Komarov, formerly of the Maple Leafs.

Goalie Jaroslav Halak and forward Chris Wagner, also UFAs, signed with the Boston Bruins.

Hickey, 29, agreed to a four-year, $10-million deal with a salary-cap hit of $2.5 million. He has spent the past six seasons resurrecting his career with the Islanders after being claimed off waivers from the Kings, who picked him fourth overall in 2007. Hickey, who never reached the NHL with the Kings, has become a steady, top-four defenseman for the Islanders and had five goals and 20 assists in 69 games last season, matching his career high for assists.

Komarov, 31, spent the past four seasons with the Maple Leafs after the Russian came to North America from the KHL. He agreed to a four-year, $12-million deal with a cap hit of $3 million after notching seven goals and 12 assists in 74 games. But Komarov’s strength comes as a penalty killer and as a bottom-six forward in a checking-line role.

Wagner, 27, who agreed to a two-year, $2.5-million deal with a cap hit of $1.25 million, had one goal in 15 games for the Islanders after being acquired at the trade deadline on Feb. 26 for Jason Chimera.

Also, former Islanders forward Alan Quine, made a UFA when the Islanders did not extend him a qualifying offer, agreed to a deal with the Calgary Flames.

Halak, 33, agreed to a two-year, $5.5-million deal with a $2.75-million cap hit after proving not to be the solution in the Islanders’ long-term search for a No. 1 goalie.

He went 20-26-6 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage last season after splitting the previous season between the Islanders and Bridgeport (AHL). His best season with the Islanders was his first when he went 38-17-4 with a 2.43 GAA and .914 percentage in 2014-15.

His departure was expected but the Islanders are still searching for a No. 1 goalie even with Thomas Greiss having two seasons left on his three-year, $10-million deal.

And, of course, the Islanders now have a definite need for a top-six center with Tavares off to Toronto.