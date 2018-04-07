Anders Lee nets 40th, John Tavares gets overtime winner in Isles’ finale
DETROIT — Anders Lee scored his 40th goal of the season to become the first Islander to reach that milestone since Jason Blake in 2006-07, Mathew Barzal had two assists to tie Bryan Trottier’s franchise record for rookies with 63 and John Tavares, in what might have been his final play with the team, scored the winner at 3:16 of overtime in a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Lee lifted a backhander over goalie Jared Coreau (36 saves) at 6:25 of the third period to bring the Islanders within 3-2. Barzal’s second assist set up Ryan Pulock’s power-play goal with 29.7 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots for the Islanders.
The Islanders (35-37-10) finished in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division and out of the playoffs for the second straight season. The Red Wings (30-39-13) are also missing the playoffs for the second straight season after their string of 25 straight postseason appearances ended last year.
The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 11:13 of the first period as Henrik Zetterberg connected from the right. Andrew Ladd tied the game at 1 at 3:51 of the second period with Cal Clutterbuck getting the primary assist for his first point in 26 games. But Justin Abdelkader power-play goal, withstanding a video review to see if he kicked in the puck, put the Red Wings back ahead 2-1 at 11:58 of the second period.
Dylan Larkin swiped a puck past Greiss to make it 3-1 at 4:10 of the third period.
Isles’ 40-goal scorers
Anders Lee joined an exclusive list Saturday night:
2006-07 – Jason Blake 40
1997-98 – Zigmund Palffy 45
1996-97 – Zigmund Palffy 48
1995-96 – Zigmund Palffy 43
1993-94 – Steve Thomas 42
1992-93 – Pierre Turgeon 58
1991-92 – Pierre Turgeon 40, Ray Ferraro 40, Derek King 40
1990-91 – Pat LaFontaine 41
1989-90 – Pat LaFontaine 54
1988-89 – Pat LaFontaine 45
1987-88 – Pat LaFontaine 47
1985-86 – Mike Bossy 61
1984-85 – Mike Bossy 58, Brent Sutter 42, John Tonelli 42
1983-84 – Mike Bossy 51, Bryan Trottier 40
1982-83 – Mike Bossy 60
1981-82 – Mike Bossy 64, Bryan Trottier 50
1980-81 – Mike Bossy 68
1979-80 – Mike Bossy 51, Bryan Trottier 42
1978-79 – Mike Bossy 69, Bryan Trottier 47
1977-78 – Mike Bossy 53, Bryan Trottier 46
