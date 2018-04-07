TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Anders Lee nets 40th, John Tavares gets overtime winner in Isles’ finale

The Islanders (35-37-10) finish in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division and out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores on Red

Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores on Red Wings goaltender Jared Coreau in the third period on Saturday in Detroit. Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

DETROIT — Anders Lee scored his 40th goal of the season to become the first Islander to reach that milestone since Jason Blake in 2006-07, Mathew Barzal had two assists to tie Bryan Trottier’s franchise record for rookies with 63 and John Tavares, in what might have been his final play with the team, scored the winner at 3:16 of overtime in a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Lee lifted a backhander over goalie Jared Coreau (36 saves) at 6:25 of the third period to bring the Islanders within 3-2. Barzal’s second assist set up Ryan Pulock’s power-play goal with 29.7 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots for the Islanders.

The Islanders (35-37-10) finished in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division and out of the playoffs for the second straight season. The Red Wings (30-39-13) are also missing the playoffs for the second straight season after their string of 25 straight postseason appearances ended last year.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 11:13 of the first period as Henrik Zetterberg connected from the right. Andrew Ladd tied the game at 1 at 3:51 of the second period with Cal Clutterbuck getting the primary assist for his first point in 26 games. But Justin Abdelkader power-play goal, withstanding a video review to see if he kicked in the puck, put the Red Wings back ahead 2-1 at 11:58 of the second period.

Dylan Larkin swiped a puck past Greiss to make it 3-1 at 4:10 of the third period.

Isles’ 40-goal scorers

Anders Lee joined an exclusive list Saturday night:

2006-07 – Jason Blake 40

1997-98 – Zigmund Palffy 45

1996-97 – Zigmund Palffy 48

1995-96 – Zigmund Palffy 43

1993-94 – Steve Thomas 42

1992-93 – Pierre Turgeon 58

1991-92 – Pierre Turgeon 40, Ray Ferraro 40, Derek King 40

1990-91 – Pat LaFontaine 41

1989-90 – Pat LaFontaine 54

1988-89 – Pat LaFontaine 45

1987-88 – Pat LaFontaine 47

1985-86 – Mike Bossy 61

1984-85 – Mike Bossy 58, Brent Sutter 42, John Tonelli 42

1983-84 – Mike Bossy 51, Bryan Trottier 40

1982-83 – Mike Bossy 60

1981-82 – Mike Bossy 64, Bryan Trottier 50

1980-81 – Mike Bossy 68

1979-80 – Mike Bossy 51, Bryan Trottier 42

1978-79 – Mike Bossy 69, Bryan Trottier 47

1977-78 – Mike Bossy 53, Bryan Trottier 46

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia and catcher Travis Callaway making all the right moves as Mets move to 6-1
The Nationals' Michael A. Taylor steals third before Nationals steal five bases in five tries
Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dugout Rieber: It’s a better day for Boone
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws against the Matz looks sharp in his second start
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar hits a sacrifice Andujar will get his chance after all
Brooklyn Nets forward Dante Cunningham. Newly-arrived vet Cunningham glad to help lead Nets