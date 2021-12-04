TODAY'S PAPER
Nick Leddy on Islanders' struggles: They'll figure things out

Former Islander Nick Leddy, now with Red Wings,

Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
DETROIT — Nick Leddy is still "good buddies" with his ex-Islanders’ teammates. So, the Red Wings defenseman expects his former team to be able to turn its season around.

"That’s a special group and they know how to win," Leddy said on Saturday before facing the Islanders for the first time since being traded to Detroit on July 16 for Richard Panik and a second-round pick. "The COVID stretch and playing on the road for so long to start the season, those are not easy experiences. I think, for them, it will only make this team stronger."

Leddy was an integral part of the Islanders for seven seasons, including their back-to-back runs to the NHL semifinals the last two seasons. But president and general manager Lou Lamoriello moved the final season of Leddy’s seven-year, $38.5 million deal to alleviate the Islanders’ salary-cap crunch.

Yet one of the Islanders’ main deficiencies this season is the lack of a puck-moving defenseman like Leddy.

Leddy said he expected to experience some "nerves" facing the Islanders.

"A lot of excitement for me, personally," said Leddy, who had dinner with some of his former teammates on Friday night. "I played with most of those guys for north of five years. Some of the tougher years, and then some of the great years we had together, I think all those memories and bonds are huge.

"But I’ve always had a great time playing against friends."

Isles files

Austin Czarnik was recalled from AHL Bridgeport with Casey Cizikas remaining the last player in COVID-19 protocol. Andy Andreoff, who had one goal in five games for the Islanders, was re-assigned to Bridgeport … Goalie Semyon Varlamov is expected to start Sunday night’s game against Chicago at UBS Arena … Defensemen Grant Hutton and Robin Salo and forwards Ross Johnston and Otto Koivula were the healthy scratches.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

