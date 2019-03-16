DETROIT – This one stung both because of the missed opportunity in the playoff race and because the Islanders outplayed the Red Wings.

The Islanders opened a weekend back-to-back road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena despite applying consistent pressure. Islanders coach Barry Trotz was forced to shift his lineup with fourth-line center Casey Cizikas being a late scratch after leaving pre-game warmups with a lower-body injury.

He is listed as day to day and Tom Kuhnhackl played instead.

The Islanders (41-23-7) remained two points ahead of third-place Penguins in the Metropolitan Division as the Penguins lost to the visiting Blues on Saturday afternoon. But the Islanders missed their chance to match the first-place Capitals in points. Washington plays at Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for the Red Wings (25-37-10), who entered the game on a 1-9-3 slide, and Jonathan Bernier made 41 saves, none better than getting a paddle on Valtteri Filppula’s shot at the crease at 13:51 of the third period.

Defenseman Ryan Pulock also hit the post with Thomas Greiss (20 saves), making his fifth straight start, off for an extra skater.

Captain Anders Lee extended his goal streak to three games with his team-high 26th of the season to tie the score at 1-1 at 10:18 of the first period. But Athanasiou ’s feed from the right boards deflected off Pulock’s left leg past Greiss to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 2:59.

Athanasiou made it 2-1 at 9:57 of the second period, slipping in the puck at the left post after Tyler Bertuzzi had taken the Red Wings’ first shot of the period just six seconds earlier.

Bernier stopped all 14 shots he faced in the second period, including, on the second Islanders’ power play, Brock Nelson’s one-timer from the right circle and Mathew Barzal’s backhander at the crease.

The Islanders are at Minnesota on Sunday.