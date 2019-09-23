The Islanders hosted the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL preseason game on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders and Evgeny Svechnikov of the Red Wings skate during a preseason game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders skates during a preseason game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders and Dylan McIIrath of the Red Wings battle for the puck behind the net in the first period during a preseason game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders skates during a preseason game against the Red Wings at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders and Dylan McIIrath of the Red Wings jostle for position in the first period during a preseason game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders, far left, scores a first period goal during a preseason game against the Red Wings at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Mason Jobst of the Islanders falls to the ice in pursuit of the puck in the first period during a preseason game against the Red Wings at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders, left, lines up his shot on goal and scores in the first period during a preseason game against the Red Wings at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Kieffer Bellows of the Islanders and Dominic Turgeon of the Red Wings battle along the boards in the first period during a preseason game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Jordan Eberle gets a congratulatory pat from teammate Mathew Barzal after he scored a first period goal during a preseason game against the Red Wings at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.