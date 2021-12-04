DETROIT – That the Islanders need more goal production is not in debate.

So, on the one hand, scoring at least three goals for the first time in more than a month should represent some progress.

But none came with the Islanders skating five-on-five. And, in the end, it resulted in another loss.

Defenseman Moritz Seider’s bullet of a one-timer from low in the left circle at 3:33 of overtime gave the Red Wings a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, pushing the Islanders losing streak to an imperfect 10 (0-8-2).

The last-place Islanders (5-10-4), who did earn a point for the second time in three games, got two power-play goals from Oliver Wahlstrom and a shorthanded goal from Cal Clutterbuck. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, including four in the extra, three-on-three period.

"We need the production right now," coach Barry Trotz said before the game. "It’s hard to win in this league as it is. We haven’t scored a lot. We’ve got to win 1-0 right now."

The Islanders actually surpassed one goal for just second time in nine games. In fact, they scored more than two goals for the first time since a 6-2 win at Montreal on Nov. 4.

The Islanders did get Zdeno Chara back in the lineup after the future Hall of Fame defenseman missed the previous three games while in COVID-19 protocol. In all, eight Islanders players have tested positive since Nov. 16 but only Casey Cizikas remained unavailable.

Coach Barry Trotz also altered his lineup again, placing Austin Czarnik, recalled from AHL Bridgeport earlier in the day, between Anthony Beauvillier and Wahlstrom and moving Zach Parise into Cizikas’ spot between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. Kieffer Bellows, in his first game back after clearing COVID-19 protocol, skated on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing along with Kyle Palmieri.

A healthy power play – currently the Islanders are last in the NHL on the man advantage – would certainly bolster the production. And the Islanders were able to produce a power-play goal for just the second time in nine games as Wahlstrom scored on a wrister from the high slot to tie the game at 2-2 at 10:49 of the second period.

He also tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal from the top of the left circle at 12:33 of the third period

Givani Smith, leading an odd-man rush on the left, had regained a 3-2 lead for the Red Wings at 13:19 of the second period. The Red Wings have won five straight.

The Islanders took an early 1-0 lead for the second straight game – Mathew Barzal scored at 1:04 of the first period in Thursday night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks at UBS Arena – as Cal Clutterbuck scored the team’s first shorthanded goal this season. Pageau sprung Clutterbuck up left wing before he pulled the puck to his forehand to push it around Alex Nedeljkovic (20 saves) at 2:45 of the first period.

The Islanders had two shorthanded shots in the first period but just one skating five-on-five.

And the Red Wings quickly tied the game at 1-1 at 5:18 as Michael Rasmussen beat Pageau on a faceoff in the Islanders’ zone and Filip Hronek shot the puck through traffic and past Sorokin’s glove from the left point.

Sam Gagner made it 2-1 at 7:37 of the first period, banking the puck in off Sorokin from a sharp angle on the left after Beauvillier’s giveaway near his own crease.

The Islanders did limit the Red Wings to just one shot on a first-period five-on-three power play that lasted one minute, 17 seconds, with Pageau, Chara and Adam Pelech on the ice.