TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Three key questions for the Islanders ahead of NHL's return to play

Adam Pelech skates during an Islanders Phase 2

Adam Pelech skates during an Islanders Phase 2 workout on Monday at the Northwell Health Ice Center. Credit: New York Islanders

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

1. How well will Adam Pelech/Casey Cizikas perform? The Islanders struggled  without these two important pieces in the lineup. They need Pelech, whose defensive stickwork might be the best on the team, to resume his role as a shutdown, top-pair defenseman as he returns from an Achilles tendon injury. Cizikas’ fourth line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck set the tone for the team’s play.

2. Which goalie stands out? Goaltending typically is the most crucial factor in any long playoff run and will be even more important in a best-of-five qualifying series. Either Semyon Varlamov or Thomas Greiss must stake a claim as a No. 1.

3. Will there be a camp surprise? There will be opportunities for younger players such as Kieffer Bellows or Oliver Wahlstrom to earn a spot on the expanded roster.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs looks on against the Nets' Kurucs expected to bounce back in expanded role
A sign marking the entrance to ESPN's Wide Popper: Despite complaints, a feeling of safety in NBA bubble
New York Mets television broadcasters Keith Hernandez (L), SNY, YES prepare for challenges of broadcasting season during pandemic
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz directs his players Islanders got time to reset during pandemic
Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees walks on the Yanks' Chapman tests positive for coronavirus, Boone says
George Steinbrenner waves to a crowd of cheering Covering The Boss: Reporters remember George Steinbrenner
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search