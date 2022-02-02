Barry Trotz is looking forward to the Islanders playing some road games for a change. Of course, the coach knows that, after a few, he’ll be hoping to return to UBS Arena.

The Islanders completed a seven-game homestand and a stretch of 14 of 15 at home on Wednesday night against the expansion Seattle Kraken.

In all, the Islanders have played just four road games since their new $1.1. billion home opened on Nov. 20.

"We like playing at home, it’s a little easier on the body," Trotz said. "But I think the mind could use a break, traveling to different cities. The road wins sometimes, for the group, have a little more of a bonding effect. It’s a little bit different feeling, like it’s us against them."

The Islanders come out of this weekend’s All-Star break with a four-game trip starting in Vancouver next Wednesday. In all, nine of their next 11 are on the road.

"I’m looking forward to going on the road," Trotz said. "I say that now because I’ve been home forever and, in society, we tend to complain about everything. You ask me about five games into the next trip and I’ll say, 'We’ve got to get home.’"

No more taxis

NHL teams will no longer carry taxi squads after the All-Star break, so the Islanders will have to make some roster moves. Cole Bardreau and defensemen Robin Salo and Thomas Hickey remained on the Islanders’ taxi squad on Wednesday, plus Austin Czarnik (upper body) was still on injured reserve. He is eligible to be activated after the break.

Isles files

The Islanders hosted a mental health awareness night to aid mental health initiatives and resources and work toward an environment where mental health issues are not stigmatized…Ross Johnston, Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Sebastian Aho remained the healthy scratches.