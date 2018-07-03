TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders, free-agent goalie Robin Lehner agree on 1-year deal

Robin Lehner defends the net in the first

Robin Lehner defends the net in the first period against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 18. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Later on Tuesday afternoon, the Islanders announced they had agreed to terms with unrestricted free-agent goalie Robin Lehner on a one-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Lehner, 26, went 14-26-9 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage for the Sabres last season. He became a UFA after the Sabres did not extend him a qualifying offer as he completed a one-year, $4-million deal.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

