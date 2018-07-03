Later on Tuesday afternoon, the Islanders announced they had agreed to terms with unrestricted free-agent goalie Robin Lehner on a one-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Lehner, 26, went 14-26-9 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage for the Sabres last season. He became a UFA after the Sabres did not extend him a qualifying offer as he completed a one-year, $4-million deal.