All 7-year-old Jack Foley wanted was a goalie stick. The Islanders’ Robin Lehner was happy to oblige the Franklin Square youth, who survived three open heart surgeries before he was 2, on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Foley’s mother, Lauren Kiefer-Foley posted a picture of her son on Twitter on Sunday holding a list with hockey stick checkmarks next to, “Survive 3 Open Heart Surgeries,” and “Defy The Odds & Play Ice Hockey,” and with a third box empty next to “Receive A Stick From Robin Lehner.”

Lehner responded quickly via his Twitter account, “100%” with a heart emoji.

The team arranged for Lehner to meet with Foley and hand him a goalie stick following Monday night’s game against the Maple Leafs.

MSG Network also interviewed Foley and his mother during Monday’s broadcast.

Compliments

Coach Barry Trotz likes that opponents call the Islanders “hard to play against.”

“The worst thing is somebody saying, ‘You guys are easy to play against,” Trotz said.

The Islanders’ defensive improvement – goaltending, positional play, support from the forwards, etc. –has been dramatic. They entered Monday having allowed 193 goals, the fewest in the NHL, after giving up 293 last season, the most since 2007.

Trotz described the Islanders as “easier” to play against last season when he coached the Capitals, even though they were eighth in the NHL with 264 goals scored.

“A little wide open,” Trotz said. “You always felt you could get back in the game. They had sort of one thing.”

Isles files

C Valtteri Filppula, who has missed seven games since suffering a suspected left shoulder injury, participated in the Islanders’ sparse optional morning skate, marking his first time on the ice with teammates though he’s been skating on his own…Trotz said he hasn’t considered resting players yet because the Islanders are still battling for playoff positioning.