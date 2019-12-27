CHICAGO – Robin Lehner walked into United Center on Friday wanting nothing more than to shut out the Islanders.

“There’s a few guys there that are not allowed to score,” the Blackhawks goalie said to a larger-than-usual group of media members surrounding his dressing room stall after the morning skate.

Competitiveness aside, Lehner still feels an attachment to the Islanders’ organization and the fan base after just one storybook season on Long Island.

The teams resumed their season after the three-day NHL holiday break, giving Lehner his first chance to face the Islanders since agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Blackhawks.

“It’s kind of a special feeling,” Lehner said. “Islanders’ fans are very special. You just see it with the whole team. It’s a little bit more intimate relationship than other teams. They supported me from Day 1.”

Lehner was a Vezina Trophy finalist as he went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in his one season with the Islanders, detailing his struggles with addiction and mental-health issues on the first day of training camp and going on to share the Jennings Trophy with Thomas Greiss as the Islanders allowed the fewest goals in the NHL.

But contract negotiations were unsuccessful – the Islanders are believed to have offered a two-year, $10 million but Lehner has said the offer was pulled after he asked for time to think about it. Instead, the Islanders signed Semyon Varlamov to a four-year, $20 million deal.

“The turnaround the team had, the turnaround for myself, personally, I just thought it was a really good all-around year,” Lehner said. “There’s a lot of really good guys in that locker room, a lot of good players. It’s one of the tightest groups I’ve played on so it was a fun year. The guys in the organization, the coaches, they made it a really easy year for me.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But just as Lehner said his one season with the Islanders had an impact on him, his impact on the team is still being felt.

“I think he left a mark of not taking anything for granted,” captain Anders Lee said. “He’s overcome a lot. He succeeded a lot and has done a lot of good things, not just on the ice but with the awareness he’s arisen and the openness about talking about things. You look at him and it makes you think about how important every individual guy is and how everyone has their own things going on and how close-knit we can really become as a team. I think he came in and he brought a lot of people closer.”

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said Lehner has fit in just as smoothly with his new team.

“He brings some personality,” Colliton said. “He’s sitting in the players’ lounge talking hockey with the guys. He talks a lot about the right things, how we need to play to win. It’s been nice having him.”

Lehner entered Friday’s game with a 9-6-4 mark, a 2.86 GAA and a .924 save percentage as he’s split time with Corey Crawford.

But the Blackhawks, with five players on injured reserve and mired in last place in the Central Division, will have to have a somewhat miraculous turnaround in the second half for Lehner to reach the playoffs as he did with the Islanders.

“I definitely feel like I’ve played some really good hockey this year,” the 28-year-old Lehner said. “Obviously, it’s a little bit different. It’s just a different kind of hockey. But I’ve felt good now for a few years. It keeps building. I keep getting better with age.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (23-9-3)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Michael Dal Colle

Anthony Beauvillier-Derick Brassard-Tom Kuhnhackl

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Ross Johnston

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (11-6-0, 2.43 goals-against average, .924 save percentage)

Blackhawks (15-17-6)

Dominik Kubalik-Jonathan Toews-Patrick Kane

Alex Nylander-Dylan Strome-John Quenneville

Alex DeBrincat-Kirby Dach-Ryan Carpenter

Zack Smith-David Kampf-Matthew Highmore

Duncan Keith-Adam Boqvist

Erik Gustafsson-Connor Murphy

Olli Maatta-Dennis Gilbert

Robin Lehner (9-8-4, 2.86, .924)