Former Islanders goalie Robin Lehner is a Ranger on his Masterton Trophy

A shot of Robin Lehner's Masterton Trophy, which misidentifies the former Islanders goalie as a member of the Rangers. Photo Credit: Twitter.com/@RobinLehner

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Talk about a bad typo.

Former Islanders goalie Robin Lehner had an award-winning campaign in his lone season on Long Island.

However, when he received the physical prize for winning the William Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and dedication, Lehner discovered the plaque was engraved, “Robin Lehner, New York Rangers, 2018-19.”

Lehner, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Blackhawks on July 1 after unsuccessful negotiations with the Islanders, sent out a picture via his Twitter account of the trophy faux pas on Saturday.

He commented, simply, “You had one job…” and ended it with the thinking face emoji.

Considering the Islanders and Rangers have been bitter New York rivals since the Islanders’ birth in 1972, this is a pretty big boo-boo.

Lehner, 28, went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage and started all eight postseason games as the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs. He detailed his battles with addiction and mental-health issues on the first day of training camp.

He was also a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie — the award went to the Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy — and Lehner and Thomas Greiss shared the William M. Jennings Trophy as the Islanders allowed the fewest goals in the league.

Of course, this is far from the only misspelling or error that’s appeared on one of the NHL’s awards.

When the Islanders won the second of their four consecutive Stanley Cups in 1981, their team named was engraved as “New York Ilanders” on the trophy.

And when the Canadiens won five straight Cups from 1956-60, Hall of Fame goalie Jacques Plante had his name spelled differently on the Cup all five times.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

