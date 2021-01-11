Islanders' opening roster becomes a bit clearer

The Islanders’ opening night roster became a lot clearer on Monday. It apparently will be laden with familiar faces, while some promising prospects may still have to bide their time, if potentially only for the short term.

The season opener is Thursday night against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the initial roster must be submitted to the NHL by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Forwards Andrew Ladd, Tanner Fritz, Cole Bardreau, Austin Czarnik and A.J. Greer and defensemen Thomas Hickey and Parker Wotherspoon were placed on waivers in order to make them eligible to be re-assigned to either the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport or the team’s four-to-six player taxi squad. Forwards Josh Ho-Sang and Mason Jobst cleared waivers on Monday and can now be re-assigned.

But waiver-eligible forwards Leo Komarov, Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston were not placed on waivers, making it almost certain they will be on the initial roster. Two of those three could start the season on center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line.

Casey Cizikas’ status is also unclear after he was forced from Sunday’s scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow after appearing to hurt his left hand or lower left arm. Coach Barry Trotz did not have an update on Sunday and the Islanders were off on Monday.

Komarov, one of Trotz’s most trusted penalty killers, would likely play in Cizikas’ spot in between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck if the invaluable fourth-line center is unavailable for Thursday.

That means there likely won’t be room on the initial roster for prospects Oliver Wahlstrom, Kieffer Bellows or Otto Koivula, who each have had strong camps, according to Trotz.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello has been trying to clear space, both against the $81.5 million salary cap and on the roster, by shopping Komarov, Hickey and Ladd but has found no takers.

Most likely, Hickey and Sebastian Aho, who is also waiver-eligible, will be the extra defensemen.

Also on Tuesday, the Islanders are expected to place defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who announced in late November he is unable to continue his career because of an eye injury, on long-term injured reserve. That will allow the Islanders to exceed the cap ceiling by the $6 million annual average value of Boychuk’s contract during the season.

Teams can exceed the cap ceiling by 10% until Tuesday. Saturday’s re-signing of restricted free agent Mathew Barzal to a three-year, $21 million deal placed the Islanders at $84.6 million, plus the team has yet to officially announce the new deals for Martin (four years, $6 million), defenseman Andy Greene, goalie Cory Schneider and bottom-six forward Dmytro Timashov.

No deal has been officially announced for Timashov, an RFA acquired from the Red Wings who is also waiver-eligible. However, Timashov participated in the early portion of training camp, making it likely he will either be included in the Islanders’ initial roster or placed on injured reserve.

Tom Kuhnhackl, who spent the previous two seasons with the Islanders, was listed on the Islanders’ 38-player training camp roster but remains unsigned and has yet to practice with the team.