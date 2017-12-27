Ryan Pulock was a surprise scratch for Wednesday’s game, sitting out for the first time since Nov. 28.

“They want to get guys in and it’s my turn to sit now, hopefully it’s one and done,” Pulock said on Wednesday morning. “You just have to stay focused and coming out of the break it’s a couple extra days to skate and I’ll be ready for the next one.”

Doug Weight decided to go with Dennis Seidenberg in Pulock’s place. Seidenberg had played one of the previous six games. With Calvin de Haan (shoulder) not returning for the foreseeable future, the Isles are down to seven defensemen and Weight wanted to get Seidenberg in the rotation.

“We have seven D and I want Seids to play,” Weight said. (Pulock is) going in the right direction, he’s defending well. I’d like to see him get a little greedier, shoot the puck more, but his defensive play has made great progress. It’s my decision.”

Pulock hopes that decision doesn’t extend into the next game, which is Friday in Winnipeg, just a few miles from Pulock’s hometown of Dauphin, Manitoba. Pulock played a game in Winnipeg two years ago but this one would still be special.

“Going back to the home province, a lot of family and friends coming,” he said. “So hope I’m back for that one.”

Steve Bernier and Alan Quine remained the healthy scratches among the Islanders forwards.

Ice chips

Familiar face on hand Wednesday — West Islip’s Mike Komisarek, who works in player development for the Sabres. Komisarek retired following the 2013-14 season after 551 games for the Canadiens, Leafs and Hurricanes. He was the seventh overall pick by Montreal in the 2001 draft . . . Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner got the start. The pending restricted free agent could be a tempting trade target for a team looking to upgrade in net before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.