NASHVILLE — Ryan Pulock got back into the lineup on Saturday night, which Doug Weight had said was going to happen. Dennis Seidenberg got back in too, which was more of a surprise.

Weight decided to sit the Thomas Hickey-Scott Mayfield pair against the Predators to make room for Pulock and Seidenberg, each playing just their third game of the season.

“When you have eight D that can play there’s always sticky points,” Weight said. “Hicks has been one of our most reliable guys since he’s been here, he’s a heck of a player. Last couple games he’s faded a bit, we’ve had a lot of hockey. I have confidence in all these guys.”

Pulock worked with the second power-play unit on practice on Friday, a sure sign he’d be getting another crack at suiting up after he played two games last week as the seventh defenseman, totaling just 18:06 of ice time in the two games.

On Saturday it was the regular six-man defense rotation.

“I’m looking forward to that, being able to play a regular shift, get into the game,” Pulock said.

“Looking to simplify things, play with confidence.”

Seidenberg had a rough outing on opening night in Columbus, along with most of his teammates. His only other game was last Saturday against the Sharks, when he was part of that seven-man unit and played only 14:12.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, sitting out is never fun,” said the 36-year-old Seidenberg. “I believe in myself. With eight D it can be tough to get playing time, but you still have to bring your game no matter how many games you get into. That’s the challenge and it’s one I’m trying to figure out.”

Ho-Sang scores in Bridgeport debut

Josh Ho-Sang had a goal and an assist on Friday night for the Sound Tigers in his first game since being sent down to Bridgeport. Ho-Sang scored on his first shift, 1:21 in, with an assist from fellow 2014 first-rounder Michael Dal Colle.

Ho-Sang assisted on Alan Quine’s third-period goal, also Quine’s first game with Bridgeport after the center was assigned on a conditioning loan on Thursday. The Sound Tigers defeated Hartford, 5-1.