TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 18° Good Evening
Clear 18° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Mathew Barzal’s goal wins it in overtime for Islanders

Josh Bailey’s goal with 1:09 left forces OT; Jaroslav Halak makes 35 saves.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates his overtime goal

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal celebrates his overtime goal against the Sabres with Nick Leddy at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Arthur Staple arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Josh Bailey’s goal with 1:09 left in regulation salvaged one point for the Islanders and Mathew Barzal’s goal 1:08 into overtime gave the Isles an improbable 3-2 win over the Sabres at Barclays Center.

Kyle Okposo shoveled a rebound past Jaroslav Halak with 8:27 to go to break a 1-1 tie and the Sabres, last in the Eastern Conference, appeared headed to a regulation win. Bailey’s shot was not called a goal at the time, but the NHL operations room in Toronto called down to stop play 35 seconds later and replay showed Robin Lehner’s glove was inside the net when he stopped Bailey’s shot.

Jason Chimera scored the first Isles goal in the second at 3:41 to open the scoring but Zemgus Girgensons answered at 9:43 and the game went to the third tied.

Halak was extremely sharp, making 35 saves, including one in overtime to keep the game going. Barzal hopped the boards on a change and zoomed through the Sabres before snapping one past Lehner for his fifth goal in three games.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants tight end Evan Engram is unable to Engram wants to fight through bruised ribs
The Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins fights for a rebound Nets can’t stop Davis, Cousins in loss to Pelicans
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis drives between the Bulls' Knicks tumble down stretch to another road loss
Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg before a game against Jets may play Christian Hackenberg on Sunday
Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts to a Nets’ Atkinson crying foul about non-foul calls
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks Hardaway making progress but no timetable on return