Josh Bailey’s goal with 1:09 left in regulation salvaged one point for the Islanders and Mathew Barzal’s goal 1:08 into overtime gave the Isles an improbable 3-2 win over the Sabres at Barclays Center.

Kyle Okposo shoveled a rebound past Jaroslav Halak with 8:27 to go to break a 1-1 tie and the Sabres, last in the Eastern Conference, appeared headed to a regulation win. Bailey’s shot was not called a goal at the time, but the NHL operations room in Toronto called down to stop play 35 seconds later and replay showed Robin Lehner’s glove was inside the net when he stopped Bailey’s shot.

Jason Chimera scored the first Isles goal in the second at 3:41 to open the scoring but Zemgus Girgensons answered at 9:43 and the game went to the third tied.

Halak was extremely sharp, making 35 saves, including one in overtime to keep the game going. Barzal hopped the boards on a change and zoomed through the Sabres before snapping one past Lehner for his fifth goal in three games.