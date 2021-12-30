Islanders make bunch of roster moves in advance of Sabres game

The Islanders made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday before finally resuming their season against the Sabres at UBS Arena.

Cal Clutterbuck, Matt Martin, Zach Parise and defenseman Robin Salo were activated out of COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Cole Bardreau, Austin Czarnik and Michael Dal Colle were added to the Islanders’ NHL roster from the taxi squad and defenseman Grant Hutton was recalled from AHL Bridgeport.

Kyle Palmieri (lower body), who missed just his second game despite being hurt in a 3-1 win over the visiting Bruins on Dec. 16, was placed on injured reserve.

Also, defenseman Sebastian Aho was added to the Islanders’ COVID-19 protocol list, joining Anthony Beauvillier, Brock Nelson and Oliver Wahlstrom.

Martin and Salo wound up being unavailable only for the Islanders’ last game, a 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas at UBS Arena on Dec. 19. Clutterbuck and Parise did not have to be unavailable for any games.

On Wednesday, the NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced modifications to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines, including reducing the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five days.

"Anything that will get our guys back quicker is definitely great," defenseman Adam Pelech said.

All grown up

Tage Thompson, the Sabres’ leading goal scorer, is the son of Bridgeport coach Brent Thompson and Pelech, who played parts of three seasons for the Islanders’ top minor-league affiliate from 2014-17, remembers seeing him around.

"I definitely saw him around the rink," Pelech said. "It’s great to see him doing well and establishing himself and being successful at the NHL level."

Thompson, 24, selected 26th overall by the Blues in 2016, entered Thursday with 12 goals and eight assists for 20 points — all career highs — in 31 games. He had two goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 home loss to the Devils on Wednesday night.