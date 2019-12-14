TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony Beauvillier rescues a win for Islanders with overtime goal vs. Sabres

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders celebrates his overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Mathew Barzal took a bad penalty at a bad time, but Anthony Beauvillier came to the Islanders' rescue.

Barzal was called for roughing Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the offensive zone at 16:27 of the third period when the Islanders were trying to nurse a one-goal lead.

Red-hot Jack Eichel, who had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 16 games, scored the power-play equalizer with the Sabres skating six-on-four with their net empty.

Then Beauvillier scored on a breakaway at 3:04 of overtime and the Islanders beat the Sabres, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 33 shots for the Islanders (22-7-2) as their franchise record goalie rotation to start the season reached 31 games. He also posted 27 saves in a 1-0 win over the Sabres at Buffalo on Nov. 2, the Islanders’ lone shutout this season.

Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for the Sabres (16-11-7), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Victor Olofsson’s power-play one-timer off Dahlin’s feed tied the game at 1-1 at 6:11 of the second period. But Jordan Eberle, with his third goal of the season, took Brock Nelson’s feed to the low slot to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 4:50 of the third period.

Michael Dal Colle, with his second goal of the season and first since Oct. 19, had given the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:11 of the first period after Beauvillier created a turnover with his forecheck and backhanded the puck to him.

Dal Colle exited the game at 17:37 of the first period with an upper-body injury.

The Islanders avoided being short two forwards after Sabres Marco Scandella drove Ross Johnston into the sideboards at 18:22 of the first period, leaving the burly left wing seemingly dazed on the ice, though he was able to skate off under his own power. Josh Bailey immediately went after Scandella, drawing a double-minor for roughing while Scandella received a two-minute roughing minor.

