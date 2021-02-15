Barry Trotz did not want to bother Sabres coach Ralph Krueger after the 61-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and dealt with the illness.

But the Islanders coach did read how his friend described his "moderately severe" symptoms.

"Well, it’s a description that I don’t want to go through, that’s for sure," Trotz said before the Islanders opened a two-game series in Buffalo on Monday night at KeyBank Center. "I have not talked to him. I didn’t know where he was and how he was but I’m sure in the next day or so we’ll cross paths or I’ll text him and see how he’s feeling."

Krueger rejoined the Sabres for its practice on Sunday, leading the first portion of the session on the ice before watching the rest from the stands. He opted to go back behind the bench for Monday night’s game.

"I never did end up having a fever," Krueger said on Sunday. "But I did end up with a lot of aches and sleeping and fatigue for more than a week. So, definitely time to realize how lethal this COVID is."

That was all concerning to Trotz.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It sounded like he had pretty severe symptoms in terms of zapping his energy," Trotz said. "That’s the main thing he described."

Isles files

Anthony Beauvillier (lower body) remained on injured reserve and missed his ninth straight game. However, Trotz indicated Beauvillier was available to play. "We’re all healthy," said Trotz, who used the same lineup for the fifth straight game. "He’s right on the line." . . . Trotz had indicated he would play split the goalie chores in the back-to-back games in Buffalo, meaning it’s likely Ilya Sorokin will make his fourth NHL start on Tuesday night …Goalie Cory Schneider, defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches .