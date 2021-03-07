The Islanders completed a three-game sweep against the Sabres, the last-place team in the East Division, with their third straight 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum.

But it wasn’t until Cal Clutterbuck roofed a backhander from the crease at 12:57 of the third period to make it 4-2 that the Islanders (15-6-4) could feel somewhat secure. The Sabres, in an 0-6-1 skid, had closed to within a goal as defenseman Colin Miller beat rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin past his glove at 9:35 of the third.

The first-place Islanders have won five straight and are on a 7-0-1 streak.

Sorokin, making his third start in five games, stopped 25 shots.

He needed to make just 16 saves on Thursday as the Islanders took a season-high 45 shots. Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 shots on Saturday as the Islanders took control with a four-goal second period.

The Islanders scored those four goals on nine second-period shots on Saturday. They had three goals on 11 shots in Sunday’s second period against Jonas Johansson (25 saves).

Anders Lee, with his team-leading 12th goal, opened the scoring at 5:13 as Jordan Eberle fed him at the right post. Eberle collected his 300th career assist and Lee has six goals in the six games against the Sabres.

Brock Nelson made it 2-0 from the slot at 6:15, taking Oliver Wahlstrom’s feed off a rush. Nelson added an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third period.

Casey Cizikas pushed it to 3-0 at 16:56, getting to the right post for Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s cross-ice feed after defenseman Adam Pelech kept the puck in the offensive zone. It was Pageau’s 200th career point.

But Jeff Skinner spoiled Sorokin’s bid for his third shutout as he came from behind the crease to make it 3-1 at 5:41 of the third period. It was the first goal of the season for Skinner, who signed an eight-year, $72 million deal after his 40-goal season in 2018-19 but has produced just 15 goals since.

Clutterbuck’s third-period goal off defenseman Brandon Davidson’s turnover gave Cizikas’ fourth line that includes Matt Martin a combined five goals in the past three games against the Sabres.

Cizikas had the Islanders’ best chance in an otherwise nondescript first period, keeping the puck on a two-on-one with Clutterbuck at 16:21 but shooting into Johansson’s body.