TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders vs. Sabres

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from the New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres game where the Islanders defeated the Sabres, 5-1, and clinched a playoff berth for the first time in two years at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders celebrates his
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Ryan Pulock #6 of the Islanders celebrates his
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ryan Pulock #6 of the Islanders celebrates his third period goal against the Buffalo Sabres with teammate Casey Cizikas #53 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders celebrates his third period goal against the Buffalo Sabres with teammates Josh Bailey #12 and Leo Komarov #47 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Michael Dal Colle #28 of the Islanders battles
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Dal Colle #28 of the Islanders battles for the puck in the first period against Johan Larsson #22 of the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Eberle #7 of the Islanders celebrates his first period goal against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders crashes into Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres after he was tripped up by Brandon Montour #62 drawing a penalty shot attempt in the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Eberle #7 of the Islanders celebrates his first period goal against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Eberle #7 of the Islanders scores a goal in the first period against Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Eberle #7 of the Islanders scores a goal in the first period against Carter Hutton #40 of the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders celebrates goal in the first period scored by teammate Jordan Eberle against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders defends against Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders makes a save during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders makes a save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anders Lee #27 of the Islanders battles for position during the first period against Brandon Montour #62 of the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders makes a save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30, 2019, in Uniondale, New York.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the Islanders celebrates his Best: Isles cap turnaround with playoff berth
Ryan Pulock #6 of the Islanders celebrates his Islanders beat Sabres, clinch playoff berth
Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders skates against Barzal playing more effectively for Islanders
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Nets reacts Logan: Nets struggling to stay in playoff contention
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu doubles to leftfield in the LeMahieu looks good in first game at third since 2014
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) goes to the Nets beat Celtics to snap two-game losing streak