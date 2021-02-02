TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' game against Sabres postponed because of weather, COVID-19 protocols

The center ice logo is seen during the

The center ice logo is seen during the second period of a game between the Islanders and the Boston Bruins on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Nassau Coliseum. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Tuesday night’s Islanders’ game against the Sabres at Nassau Coliseum has been postponed, the team announced.

An NHL source said no makeup date has been immediately set and it won’t necessarily be on Wednesday, even with the teams also scheduled to play at the Coliseum on Thursday night.

The Sabres were unable to travel from Buffalo as scheduled on Monday because of the winter storm that dumped up to 20 inches of snow on Long Island. They rescheduled their team flight for Tuesday morning but that also was canceled.

The Islanders’ announcement indicated the NHL postponed Tuesday’s game because of the league’s COVID protocol. The Sabres played a two-game series against the Devils this past weekend in Buffalo and, on Monday, the NHL announced all Devils’ games through at least Saturday had been postponed as a result of an outbreak.

"Due to weather conditions yesterday, the Sabres altered their travel schedule so as to fly today to New York," the Islanders’ announcement said. "So that required COVID contact tracing and testing protocols can be completed appropriately, the decision has been made to reschedule the game for a future date."

Tuesday night’s game was supposed to be the start of a three-game homestand for the Islanders and a stretch of five of their next six games at home.

The Islanders’ last had a home game postponed because of weather on Jan. 23, 2016, when a snowstorm prevented them from hosting the Flyers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

DANA POINT, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Julia Landauer WFAN's Dukes, Gray get into contentious on-air debate
ESPN New York Radio morning show host Rick ESPN's DiPietro, Canty and Rothenberg appreciate morning-show challenge
Mickey Callaway looks on at Citi Field on Mets to review hiring processes in wake of accusations against Callaway
Tony Clark, head of the Major League Baseball Players' union rejects compromise with owners
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers Highlights: Rangers 3, Penguins 1
In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Boston Wright can relate to Pedroia's giving in to injuries
Didn’t find what you were looking for?