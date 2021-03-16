Games are never easy in the NHL. But they can get harder.

"I think it’s about what we do," Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech said. "That’s the main point for us. Play our game. The mindset is the same. The schedule is changing."

The Islanders certainly entered a tougher portion of their schedule as they concluded a three-game road trip with a game against the Capitals on Tuesday night. It marked the start of a stretch of 12 straight games against the top playoff contenders in the East Division, including the Penguins, Bruins and Flyers.

"You have to beat the teams below you but, at the same time, you’re going to go nose-to-nose against some really good teams," coach Barry Trotz said after the Islanders played seven of their last eight games against the bottom-dwelling Sabres and Devils. "The Caps are at the top of the league and you look through the rest of the month, they’re teams in the one through five spots. Every night, we’ve got to be prepared."

Jean-Gabriel Pageau was available to play against the Capitals a day after the versatile center came off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Both Pageau and defenseman Noah Dobson missed Sunday’s 3-2 four-round shootout win over the Devils at Prudential Center after they were added to the league’s protocol list that day. It marked the first time this season the Islanders have had players miss a game because of COVID protocols.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dobson remained on the NHL’s protocol list on Monday while Pageau was cleared.

"I’m sure he’s thrilled that he doesn’t have COVID," left wing Matt Martin said. "We’re obviously happy he’s available for us. He’s such a key part of our team. He plays in all situations and just a good locker-room guy as well."

The Islanders entered Tuesday’s game on a nine-game winning streak and an 11-0-1 run.

Island Ice Ep. 75: New obstacles for Isles, Andrew's Answers, Dr. Lawrence Rocks Host Andrew Gross discusses the Isles' recent obstacles presented -- Anders Lee's injury, COVID-19 -- plus Andrew's Answers and Dr. Lawrence Rocks on how climate change may affect hockey in the future.

Overall, the Islanders were 16-2-4 since being swept in a two-game series in Washington on Jan. 26-28, the first two times the teams met this season.

The Capitals were missing Alex Ovechkin, goalie Ilya Samsonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov for that series because of COVID protocols. But they won the first game, 3-2, on defenseman Justin Schultz’s goal with 26.4 seconds left in regulation then overcame a three-goal deficit in the first period to beat the Islanders, 6-3, on Jan. 28.

"I’d say we’ve moved on from it but, at the same time, there’s still a sour taste in our mouth," Pelech said. "We’re playing a different game. I think we’re playing faster and we’re in sync."

The same could be said of the Capitals, who entered Tuesday having won five straight and on a 10-1-1 run.

Plus, Ovechkin scored his 717th career goal in the Capitals’ 6-0 win in Buffalo on Monday night, tying him with Phil Esposito for sixth place on the NHL’s all-time list.

"We’re excited," Martin said. "It’s a good challenge for us. They’re a good hockey team. We’ve seen a lot of each other over the years."

But the Islanders are not focusing on the Capitals or any of their tougher opponents ahead. The concentration is playing a cohesive game with some new players in the lineup.

Even with Pageau’s return, the Islanders are still making up for the loss of captain Anders Lee (right leg), who is on long-term injured reserve.

"Just play our game versus the other team’s game," Trotz said. "With the lack of practices, we don’t skate very often, you’ve just got to focus on your game and get to your game and stick to your game. Usually, you’ll get the result you’re looking for."