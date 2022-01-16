It’s not only the Islanders’ record that’s telling the story of this rocky season, the first 30 games played out against a background of COVID-19 outbreaks and injuries, but how the wins and losses have occurred.

The trends do not paint an encouraging picture for the Islanders’ decidedly uphill battle of getting back into playoff contention. In short, the Islanders have not fared well against quality opponents or within the Metropolitan Division. And it’s those opponents the Islanders will see most the rest of the season.

The last-place Islanders (11-13-6) open a home-and-home series on back-to-back nights against the sixth-place Flyers on Monday at UBS Arena, the first of three games in nine days between the divisional rivals.

The Islanders did not practice on Sunday and could have coach Barry Trotz back behind the bench against the Flyers. He has missed the last two games while in COVID-19 protocol and also was absent for the previous game on New Year’s Day as his mother passed away.

The Islanders are 2-5-1 within the division after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Capitals at UBS Arena, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Both divisional wins came at home against the seventh-place Devils.

But the Islanders are 0-4-0 against the four teams currently holding playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division — the Capitals, Rangers, Hurricanes and Penguins. The Islanders have been outscored 13-4 in those four games.

Overall, the Islanders have 18 divisional contests among their 52 remaining regular-season games, including three each against the Rangers and Capitals and two each against the Hurricanes and Penguins.

And, against all the teams holding playoff spots in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, the Islanders are a miserable 2-10-2 while being outscored 46-21.

It’s a significant statistic because more than half of the Islanders’ remaining games — 27 — are against those 16 teams currently in a playoff spot.

Even against teams within 12 points of a playoff spot in either conference, the Islanders are a pedestrian 3-2-3.

The Islanders, who have made the playoffs in each of their first three seasons under Trotz, including back-to-back appearances in the NHL semifinals the past two seasons, are 18 points out of a wild-card spot. The Islanders have played at least five games fewer than any Eastern Conference playoff contender.

But they have compiled all these numbers while almost always playing at less than full strength.

The Islanders are hoping that trend is finally reversing.

Top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body), who also remains in COVID-19 protocol, is still a significant absence. But, otherwise, the Islanders finally have a full complement of players.

It’s true the Islanders have yet to activate Kyle Palmieri (lower body) off injured reserve. Yet he’s been practicing with the team since Jan. 3 and his absence the past two games was a coach’s lineup decision to play other forwards ahead of him with Palmieri compiling only one goal and six assists in 25 games.