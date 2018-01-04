PHILADELPHIA — Scott Mayfield signed a five-year extension worth $7.25-million on Thursday as the Islanders, as they did with Adam Pelech earlier in the year, locked up another of their young, depth defensemen on a long-term deal with a very digestible cap hit.

Mayfield, 25, entered Thursday’s game here with two goals and eight assists in 29 games.

“When I started playing pro hockey it was to win a Stanley Cup and I think we have a good chance here,” Mayfield said before the game. “It’s a vote of confidence from the organization, up in the front office down to the coaches and players as well so I’m really excited.”

Mayfield was the 34th overall pick in the 2011 draft and turned pro out of Denver University in 2013. He played the majority of the next three seasons in Bridgeport before getting a shot to play with the Isles in the second half of last season, when he posted two goals and seven assists in 25 games and showed some attention-getting confidence.

He’s been a healthy scratch nine times this year but Thursday was his 12th straight game.

Pelech, who was drafted in 2012, signed a four-year, $6.4-million deal in July. Those two were paired together on defense Thursday night.

Boychuk not ready

Johnny Boychuk practiced on Wednesday and Doug Weight was hopeful that his veteran defenseman would be ready to return on Thursday, but things did not go as planned and Boychuk did not even make the trip here.

With games Friday and Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, it appears that Boychuk will remain out until after the Isles’ five-day break that runs from Monday to Friday next week.

“It didn’t go as well as we’d hoped yesterday,” Weight said. “He’s not here so I would say he’s out tomorrow as well because he’s skated a total of 30 minutes in the last week. It’s tough.”

Fritz, Aho AHL All-Stars

Tanner Fritz and Sebastian Aho, who are both currently with the Isles, were named AHL All-Stars for their work in Bridgeport this season. Fritz leads the Sound Tigers with 35 points and Aho had nine goals and 11 assists before his recall last week.

Fritz played his second straight game on Thursday but Aho was a healthy scratch, with Dennis Seidenberg getting back in the lineup.