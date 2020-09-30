The emails to Islanders’ season-ticket holders went out around midday on Wednesday, bringing the organization one step closer to occupying the under-construction UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

The process of seat selection and season-ticket sales for the new building, not slated to open until the 2021-22 season, is underway.

"It’s a big step in our road toward the new arena," Islanders senior vice president of sales Mike Cosentino told Newsday shortly before the emails were sent.

Each season-ticket holder received an e-mail detailing price points, an appointment with one of the 10 service representatives handling seat selection and a link for an online representation of the view from any seat.

Seat-selection priority is based on tenure, meaning season-ticket holders dating to the Islanders’ inaugural season in 1972 get first dibs.

In the lower bowl, season tickets run from $250 per game — a limited number of seats along the glass — to $75 per game.

"If you’re looking to be sitting down in the center of the lower bowl, it’s $165," Cosentino said.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the upper bowl, the prices range from $29 to $82 per game, with some standing-room tickets available at $25.

Premium and club season tickets will be available starting at $189 per game with additional benefits such as first access to concerts, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

There are no personal seat licenses or multiyear commitments required. Season-ticket holders also will gain presale access to other events at UBS Arena, events with team personnel, ownership and alumni, family skates at the arena and priority for playoff ticket purchases.

Parking is not included, other than for some of the club seats.

"Seventy-six percent of the seating will be priced at $100 per game or less," Cosentino said.

Cosentino added the seats will be "20 percent wider than Nassau Coliseum."

Capacity for UBS Arena, the only arena in the area designed specifically for hockey, will be 17,113 for Islanders games. Cosentino said there will be single-game tickets available as well.

"We wouldn’t sell the whole thing," said Cosentino, adding it was unclear right now how many season tickets the organization would look to sell. "We’re holding some seats back for the community, for youth groups for single-game purchases. We’re doing our best to make sure kids and families can still come."

Two sections in the upper bowl are being reserved for local community organizations, youth hockey teams or other youth groups.

The biggest question, of course, is whether fans will be back in NHL buildings by the time UBS Arena first opens its doors.

The NHL completed this season without fans in playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, and there’s no starting date yet for next season.

"We’re planning toward having a full building," Cosentino said of UBS Arena’s target opening date of October 2021. "Obviously, we’ll need to adapt to the world around us at that time."

After the NHL paused its season on March 12, the Islanders did give season-ticket holders the option to pause renewal payments.