TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov named NHL's third star of the week

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders makes a save during the second period against the New York Rangers at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Semyon Varlamov was named the NHL’s third star of the week on Monday after the Islanders goalie had back-to-back shutouts and set the team record for longest shutout streak.

Thomas Greiss, Varlamov’s former goalie partner with the Islanders, was the league’s first star of the week after also recording two shutouts for the Red Wings. The Oilers’ Connor McDavid, who had four goals and six assists in four games, was the second star.

Varlamov stopped all 53 combined shots in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden and a 3-0 win on Saturday at Nassau Coliseum. Varlamov, who has an NHL-high seven shutouts, extended his shutout streak to 212:57. That topped Chico Resch’s old club mark of 178:29, set in 1975-76.

Greiss stopped all 66 shots he faced in a 1-0 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets this past Tuesday and a 1-0 shootout win over the Lightning on Saturday. Greiss, then with the Islanders, was also named the NHL’s first star of the week on March 18, 2019.

 
Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks goes
Rose has plenty left in the tank with Thibodeau driving him
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is defended
Rematch: KD and Giannis duel again on Tuesday
The Mets rally for six runs to take
Watch: Mets top Phils in wild fashion
Alec Burks #18 of the Knicks and Tyler
Burks close to returning to Knicks
FSU's Hamsah Nasirildeen in coverage against Notre Dame
Jets use back of draft to shore up their defense
Rangers head coach David Quinn against the Islanders
Quinn: 'We must measure ourselves against playoff teams'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?