Semyon Varlamov was named the NHL’s third star of the week on Monday after the Islanders goalie had back-to-back shutouts and set the team record for longest shutout streak.

Thomas Greiss, Varlamov’s former goalie partner with the Islanders, was the league’s first star of the week after also recording two shutouts for the Red Wings. The Oilers’ Connor McDavid, who had four goals and six assists in four games, was the second star.

Varlamov stopped all 53 combined shots in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden and a 3-0 win on Saturday at Nassau Coliseum. Varlamov, who has an NHL-high seven shutouts, extended his shutout streak to 212:57. That topped Chico Resch’s old club mark of 178:29, set in 1975-76.

Greiss stopped all 66 shots he faced in a 1-0 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets this past Tuesday and a 1-0 shootout win over the Lightning on Saturday. Greiss, then with the Islanders, was also named the NHL’s first star of the week on March 18, 2019.