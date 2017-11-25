KANATA, Ontario — Jaroslav Halak hadn’t been getting the “run support,” as Doug Weight put it before Saturday’s game. Halak was making his third start in the last 10 games as he’d fallen below Thomas Greiss on Weight’s goaltender preference list and Halak hadn’t won since Oct. 30.

He needed a game like Saturday. Halak turned aside 31 Senators shots and carried the night in a 2-1 Islanders win, their third straight victory and sixth in the last seven. He permitted precious few second chances and was battling for space and sight lines all night, the hallmarks of what Weight has grown to know as a strong Halak performance.

“You can tell when he’s on,” Weight said. “Our goalies have maybe been victim of some numbers they don’t deserve — Jaro hasn’t had much luck and Greisser has just been battling for wins. It was a big game for Jaro and he was the best player out there.”

With six Senators power plays and 11 total for both teams on the second night of a back-to-back set for both clubs, the goaltenders had to set the tone. Craig Anderson did so for the Sens, denying John Tavares and Josh Bailey early in the first during a particularly forceful shift in the offensive zone for the Islanders top line.

Halak answered later in the first, getting a shoulder on Derick Brassard’s wrister off a three on two rush. It was Brassard again that Halak denied in the final minute of the third, flashing the right pad to keep it a one-goal game.

“Lately we’ve been getting down early, 1-0, 2-0,” Halak said. “I just wanted to get through the first and build off it. We didn’t give them much in the first.”

There were five minors called in the second and the Islanders capitalized, with Josh Bailey’s half slap shot grazing off Anders Lee and past Anderson at 8:06 of the second for the only goal for either side after 40 minutes.

The Islanders expected a big push from a Senators team that has now lost six straight and scored only eight goals in that span. Defending that push was made harder by losing Casey Cizikas to a lower-body injury after the second. Cizikas crashed hard into the end boards during a second-period penalty kill, hobbled off, returned for a shift and then called it a night.

The Isles got the crucial second goal when Mathew Barzal circled the Ottawa zone, got a couple of Sens forwards wrong-footed and dropped the puck to Nick Leddy, who found Jordan Eberle in front for a backhand at 14:10. It was Eberle’s ninth of the season, with all nine goals coming in the last 13 games.

Barzal extended his points streak to six games with the assist and Leddy, with two assists in the game, now has 19 points in his last 16 games.

With a late power play the Sens got on the board when Matt Duchene buried a rebound for his first goal and point for Ottawa at 15:39, but the Isles and Halak kept it tight after that.

“Jaro’s had some lousy luck,” Johnny Boychuk said. “We should’ve gotten him a shutout tonight, too. But we came here to get the two points and that’s what we got. Mostly thanks to him.”