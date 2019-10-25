OTTAWA, Ontario — The Islanders defeated the Coyotes on Long Island on Thursday night, flew to Canada and were right back at it Friday night against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

In theory, such back-to-backs are not conducive to winning, but in their first 14 such situations in two seasons under coach Barry Trotz, the Islanders did not seem to be bothered by them.

Last season, they were 11-1-1 on the second night of back-to-backs. This season, they were 1-0 after beating the Panthers on Oct. 12, the first of their five victories in a row.

“I just think we had a four-line mentality [last season],” Trotz said. “I really wasn’t concerned about matchups or anything. I think for the most part, we had pretty good juice. We weren’t overtaxing two or three players. Everybody was getting a good share of the workload. I think that helped us, that was a strength of us.”

Trotz also said having two goaltenders he can trust, both last season and this season, is a bonus on back-to-back nights. Thomas Greiss was in net on Friday night after Semyon Varlamov handled the job on Thursday.

“To me, the back-to-backs aren’t physical, they’re just mental,” Trotz said. “I’ve had guys that will tell you that sometimes they feel better the second night. The game comes a little slower. You have a better feel for the puck when you had more touches the night before, and it just comes easier.

“Depending on who you ask, the mental thing is everything for me. If you don’t feel tired, you’re going to be just fine. These guys are in great shape. There’s not too many players in poor shape in the National Hockey League, and if they are they’re not usually in the National Hockey League very long.”

Notes & quotes: Tom Kuhnhackl dressed for the Islanders, with Oliver Wahlstrom taking a seat. Noah Dobson was in the lineup as the Islanders went with seven defensemen. In addition to Wahlstrom the scratches were Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston.