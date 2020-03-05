TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders fall to Senators for fifth straight loss as playoff drive wanes

Senators right wing Scott Sabourin and Islanders center

Senators right wing Scott Sabourin and Islanders center Derick Brassard battle for the puck during the second period in Ottawa on Thursday. Credit: AP/Fred Chartrand

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

OTTAWA — Whatever the Islanders put forth lately, it’s just not good enough.

What they got on Thursday night was a fifth straight loss and a third straight regulation defeat. The Senators, long out of the playoff race, twice rallied from one-goal deficits for a 4-3 win at Canadian Tire Centre, spoiling Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s homecoming.

“Overall, we didn’t play a bad game, I think we controlled a lot of the play,” said defenseman Ryan Pulock, whose six-on-five goal made it 4-3 at 18:00 of the third period and set up a frantic final 120 seconds as the Islanders could not push through the equalizer.

“Mistakes hurt us and we weren’t able to capitalize on theirs,” Pulock said. “When things get tough, that’s the way it goes. You’ve just got to bear down. We’re still fine in here. We’re still going to find a way. It’s going to feel good at the end of the day when we do come out of this. It’s just, for right now, it stinks and we’ve got to look in the mirror and find a way to get it done.”

The Islanders (35-23-8) still hold the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference but remained one point behind the idle Blue Jackets, who have played two extra games, for the first wild-card spot. But they are only two points ahead of the rival Rangers, who have played one more game.

They host the Hurricanes, three points behind them, on Saturday and then depart for a four-game road trip. In other words, they are in tough straits in the season’s closing weeks. And they are now 2-7-2 without Casey Cizikas (left leg laceration), who is still at least two weeks away from returning.

“It stinks,” said Mathew Barzal, easily the best Islander as he played a dynamic game with a goal and an assist. “We just can’t get a W right now. It’s just not coming easy. The game is going to test you every once in a while and it’s testing us right now.”

Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves for the Islanders while Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots for the Senators.

“We need more urgency in our game,” said Pageau, acquired from his hometown Senators on Feb. 24. “It’s desperation time now and we need those points.”

“You find out what you’ve got in the room,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “We’re playing for our playoff lives. Giving up three or four goals a game, we’ve got to do better than that.”

The Senators took a 4-2 lead on Brady Tkachuk’s goal at 16:55 of the third period. It’s the third straight game the Islanders have allowed at least four goals and the fourth time in five games.

Barzal scored his first goal in 15 games and just his second in 23 games for a 2-1 lead at 4:18 of the second period. His feed from behind the crease set up  Anders Lee’s power-play goal for a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the first period.

The Islanders, though, ceded their early momentum with the Senators getting back-to-back power plays on tripping calls to defensemen Devon Toews at 6:14 and Noah Dobson at 8:51.

The Islanders killed those off. But the Senators maintained pressure and tied the game at 1-1 at 13:56 of the first period as Connor Brown knocked in the puck from the left post.

Mikkel Boedker’s shorthanded goal at 10:00 after Pulock turned the puck over tied it at 2-2 at 10:00 of the second period.

Josh Bailey’s turnover led to Anthony Duclair’s short-side goal off a rush down the right to give the Senators a 3-2 lead at 14:26 of the second period.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers celebrates his overtime Zibanejad's fifth goal of game lifts Rangers in OT
Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau acknowledges Senators fans as Happy homecoming for Pageau in Ottawa
Mets releiver Edwin Diaz during a spring training Lennon: Mets aren't helping Diaz by not naming him closer
The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field Judge 'frustrated' by injury, targeting Opening Day
Grizzlies forward Anthony Tolliver and guard Josh Jackson Dinwiddie not concerned by recent slump
Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers makes a save Igor Shesterkin practices with Rangers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search