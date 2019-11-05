The Islanders are going for a perfect 10 when they face the Senators on Tuesday night at Barclays Center, their first game of the season in their other home rink in Brooklyn.

The Islanders earned their ninth straight victory with a 1-0 decision at Buffalo on Saturday night on Derick Brassard’s lone goal. The nine-game winning streak matches their longest winning streak since Dec. 31, 1989 to Jan. 19, 1990, and is the second longest in franchise history behind a 15-game streak from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982.

“I don’t look at anything, winning streak, losing streak, whatever,” president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “I think what you look at is how you played in your last game and I thought it was an outstanding game played by us as far as the type of game, coming off playing the night before, traveling. What we have to do is stick to what we’re doing.”

The Islanders’ sixth straight win in this streak came in a 4-2 victory at Ottawa on Oct. 25. Coach Barry Trotz dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in that game and the Islanders then lost Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl against the physical Senators, though Martin returned to the game before heading to injured reserve.

The Islanders were unhappy with how they felt the Senators targeted their remaining forwards, trying to goad them into fights to further deplete their depth.

“They’re a good forechecking team,” said Trotz, who indicated the day after returning from Ottawa his team would have a long memory the next time they faced the Senators. “They come out with some physicality and they go to the net hard. That usually leads to bumping into each other a little more. The carryover for us is the two points, that’s what we want.”

“They’re a physical team, they have guys that can play hockey and then take care of business at the same time,” added burly left wing Ross Johnston, who was not in the lineup at Ottawa. “Is it a lost art? I don’t know. I like to think it’s just playing the game and things are a part of it and things happen. They have a chippy team. We have a big, physical team and usually those butt heads. We’re looking forward to the challenge. They’re coming off a big win last night and they’re playing good hockey.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Senators earned their first road win by beating the Rangers, 6-2, at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, scoring five straight goals after yielding the opening score. Brady Tkachuk, in particular, was a menace with a goal and an assist and consistently successful efforts to agitate the Rangers’ agitator, Brendan Lemieux.

The Senators may have Artem Anisimov back in their lineup. The center has missed five games with a lower-body injury. The Senators have won three of those five games after a 1-6-1 start under rookie coach D.J. Smith, a second-round pick of the Islanders in 1995. Former Islanders coach Jack Capuano is serving as Smith’s associate coach.

Connor Brown has a six-game point streak for the Senators with two goals and five assists, and the well-traveled Anthony Duclair has four goals and two assists in a five-game point streak.

Brassard, who will play in his 800th NHL game, is on a career-high five-game goal streak since being moved to Brock Nelson’s right wing from his natural center position.

“I think I’m thinking a little more offense on the wing,” Brassard said. “The first couple of games this season, I was trying to play on the right side of the puck and not get caught. I don’t think I’m going to have success that way.”

The Islanders will likely be without defenseman Nick Leddy for a second straight game. Leddy, out with a lower-body issue, did not participate in Monday’s practice in East Meadow or Tuesday’s optional morning skate.

Down to 12 healthy forwards and six healthy defenseman, the Islanders recalled defenseman Seth Helgeson and forward Otto Koivula on Tuesday morning. Neither is expected to dress and Lamoriello said both would immediately return to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport for the Sound Tigers’ game on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday marks the first of three straight games at Barclays Center and the first of 13 this season.

“When you drop the puck in pretty well every rink, it’s pretty well the same,” Trotz said. “It’s a little bit of a different routine for us. The rink is the same, the atmosphere is a little different. When you drop the puck, it’s the same game.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (10-3-0)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Michael Dal Colle-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Ross Johnston-Cole Bardreau-Oliver Wahlstrom

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Noah Dobson-Johnny Boychuk

Thomas Greiss (5-1-0, 2.15 goals-against average, .933 save percentage)

Senators (4-8-1)

Brady Tkachuk-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Anthony Duclair

Vladislav Namestnikov-Chris Tierney-Connor Brown

Tyler Ennis-Artem Anisimov-Bobby Ryan

Nick Paul-J.C. Beaudin-Mikkel Boedker

Thomas Chabot-Nikita Zaitsev

Cody Golobef-Ron Hainsey

Mark Borowiecki-Dylan DeMelo

Craig Anderson (2-5-0, 3.09, .900)