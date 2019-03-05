Islanders vs. Senators

The Islanders hosted the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle of the New York Islanders battle for the puck against Mark Borowiecki of the Ottawa Senators during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders celebrates his first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Anders Lee and Adam Pelech at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Devon Toews of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate Michael Dal Colle at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Oscar Lindberg of the Ottawa Senators checks Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders during the second period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against Craig Anderson and Ben Harpur of the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Ross Johnston of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with is teammates at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Devon Toews of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate Michael Dal Colle, Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders plays the puck during the first period against Mark Borowiecki of the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders celebrates his first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Josh Bailey, Anders Lee and Adam Pelech at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against Mark Borowiecki of the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Michael Dal Colle of the New York Islanders skates with the puck during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.