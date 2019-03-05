TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders vs. Senators

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders hosted the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Mathew Barzal #13 and Michael Dal Colle #28
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle of the New York Islanders battle for the puck against Mark Borowiecki of the Ottawa Senators during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders celebrates his first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Anders Lee and Adam Pelech at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Devon Toews #25 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Devon Toews of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate Michael Dal Colle at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Oscar Lindberg #24 of the Ottawa Senators checks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Oscar Lindberg of the Ottawa Senators checks Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders during the second period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against Craig Anderson and Ben Harpur of the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Ross Johnston #32 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Ross Johnston of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with is teammates at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Devon Toews #25 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Devon Toews of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate Michael Dal Colle, Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders plays the puck during the first period against Mark Borowiecki of the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brock Nelson of the Islanders celebrates his first-period
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against Mark Borowiecki of the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Michael Dal Colle #28 of the New York
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Dal Colle of the New York Islanders skates with the puck during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders reacts after his first-period goal against Craig Anderson of the Ottawa Senators at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

