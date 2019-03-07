TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders vs. Senators

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders played the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk celebrates his
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with defenseman Ben Harpur during first-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, March 7, 2019.

Ottawa Senators left wing Rudolfs Balcers controls the
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators left wing Rudolfs Balcers controls the puck along the boards as New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield defends during first-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield blocks a
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield blocks a shot as Ottawa Senators left wing Magnus Paajarvi looks on during first-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau tries to control
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau tries to control the puck in front of New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss as Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy defends during first-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk celebrates his
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during first-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson makes a save
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson makes a save as New York Islanders right wing Tom Kuhnhackl looks for a rebound during second-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Ottawa Senators center Colin White and New York
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators center Colin White and New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss look at the puck during second-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki and New York
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki and New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula battle for the puck during second-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson covers the puck
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson covers the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Wolanin and New York Islanders center Valtteri Filppula battle during second-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

