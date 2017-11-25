KANATA, Ontario — Saturday was that rarest of games for the Islanders — one that didn’t feature multiple goals at both ends and big, round numbers next to the team’s goal total.

The second-highest scoring team in the NHL won on Saturday despite scoring only twice — that’s the first time the Isles won this season when held to two goals. They have been piling up the impressive offensive numbers, but even they know that a tight, low-scoring victory has its place.

“You’re not going to win 5-4 every night,” said Jordan Eberle, whose late goal in the third to make it 2-0 proved to be the winner. “That’s not how the league is.”

Yet the Isles were making a strong attempt over these first 23 games to turn the NHL clock back to the 1980s and 1990s, when 6-3 and 5-4 games were the norm, not the exception. They entered Saturday averaging 3.68 goals per game and had four players averaging at least a point per game.

But they were also allowing 3.27 goals per game, seventh-most in the league, and had just one game in the first 22 in which they gave up fewer than two goals. Offense is up around the league but too much gambling can be costly.

“Everyone likes to see the point totals go up, it builds confidence,” Doug Weight said. “But you need to be able to grind out some of these games.”

Even one as disjointed as Saturday, when the teams combined for 11 power plays. The Isles have done a superb job of staying out of the penalty box this season, having given opponents just 74 power plays in 23 games, in the top 10 in the league. That should help keep scoring down, in theory.

But the Isles have now won six of their last seven and gave up at least three goals in four of those wins. To have a game like Saturday, on the tail end of three games in four nights that included a pair of wild overtime wins over the Flyers, shows some versatility and adaptability for this Islander team that’s starting to round into form near the top of the Metro Division.

“You know when you get to the dog days, January-February, you’re not going to see those big numbers,” Weight said. “You have to get some experience in the low-scoring games. That’s what you’re going to see in April and May.”