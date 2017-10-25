Josh Ho-Sang is headed to Bridgeport.
The Islanders assigned the rookie forward to the AHL Sound Tigers on Wednesday, the team announced on Twitter.
Ho-Sang has played in six of the Islanders’ nine games this season, recording four assists in 81 minutes of ice time. Last year, Ho-Sang made his NHL debut late in the season, playing in 21 games and scoring four goals with six assists.
The 28th overall pick in 2014 draft, Ho-Sang’s had an up-and-down tenure with the team. In training camp ahead of the 2014 season, Ho-Sang arrived late to the first day of practice and was immediately returned to his junior club.
After his stint with the Islanders last season, he made waves with an impressive preseason entering 2017-18 but failed to break into the lineup consistently before being sent down Wednesday.
