Isles notes: Robin Salo, Sebastian Aho among top-six defensemen; Zdeno Chara skates

Robin Salo of the New York Islanders skates

Robin Salo of the New York Islanders skates during the second period against the Calgary Flames at UBS Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Defensemen Thomas Hickey and Paul LaDue and forward Richard Panik were reassigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Thursday as the parent team continues to recover from its COVID-19 outbreak.

That meant rookie defensemen Robin Salo and Grant Hutton remained on the roster, and that Salo and Sebastian Aho remained among the team’s top six for Thursday night’s game against the Sharks at UBS Arena.

Defensemen Adam Pelech and Andy Greene returned to the lineup from COVID-19 protocol, but Ryan Pulock (lower body) remains on long-term injured reserve.

Forward Kieffer Bellows also was cleared from COVID-19 protocol.

"It’s just roles and play," coach Barry Trotz said. "That’s all we can judge them on now. For instance, our power play needs to be a little bit better so a guy like Aho or Salo will be on the power play and they’re going to have to be a part of it until Pully gets back."

Entering Thursday, the Islanders had scored one power-play goal in their last 10 games.

Chara skates

Defenseman Zdeno Chara and center Casey Cizikas remain the last two Islanders players in COVID-19 protocol. Chara, who tested positive on Nov. 22, was able to skate on his own on Thursday. Cizikas tested positive on Saturday.

Not close

Along with Pulock, Brock Nelson (injured reserve/lower body) remained out, and Trotz said both are just "rehab right now, nothing more than that." Pulock was expected to miss four to six weeks from Nov. 16, and Nelson was projected to miss two to four weeks when he was sidelined on Nov. 24.

"They’re both on the same timelines that you’ve heard," Trotz said. "[Nelson] is not a day-to-day and you’re not going to see him in a game or two. But he’s making good progress. They both are. They’ve just got to heal."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

