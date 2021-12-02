Defensemen Thomas Hickey and Paul LaDue and forward Richard Panik were reassigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Thursday as the parent team continues to recover from its COVID-19 outbreak.

That meant rookie defensemen Robin Salo and Grant Hutton remained on the roster, and that Salo and Sebastian Aho remained among the team’s top six for Thursday night’s game against the Sharks at UBS Arena.

Defensemen Adam Pelech and Andy Greene returned to the lineup from COVID-19 protocol, but Ryan Pulock (lower body) remains on long-term injured reserve.

Forward Kieffer Bellows also was cleared from COVID-19 protocol.

Island Ice Ep. 120: Don't jump ship just yet The Isles have lost 8 straight, but they're just beginning to emerge from a COVID-19 outbreak and getting some of their players. Still, they could use a win really soon, like, on Thursday night.

"It’s just roles and play," coach Barry Trotz said. "That’s all we can judge them on now. For instance, our power play needs to be a little bit better so a guy like Aho or Salo will be on the power play and they’re going to have to be a part of it until Pully gets back."

Entering Thursday, the Islanders had scored one power-play goal in their last 10 games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chara skates

Defenseman Zdeno Chara and center Casey Cizikas remain the last two Islanders players in COVID-19 protocol. Chara, who tested positive on Nov. 22, was able to skate on his own on Thursday. Cizikas tested positive on Saturday.

Not close

Along with Pulock, Brock Nelson (injured reserve/lower body) remained out, and Trotz said both are just "rehab right now, nothing more than that." Pulock was expected to miss four to six weeks from Nov. 16, and Nelson was projected to miss two to four weeks when he was sidelined on Nov. 24.

"They’re both on the same timelines that you’ve heard," Trotz said. "[Nelson] is not a day-to-day and you’re not going to see him in a game or two. But he’s making good progress. They both are. They’ve just got to heal."