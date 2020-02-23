Now comes the waiting.

The current Islanders did their part on the ice on Sunday, beating the fading and possibly soon-to-be-gutted Sharks, 4-1, at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum for their second straight win.

Who’s in the lineup when the Islanders conclude this three-game homestand at the Coliseum against the Rangers on Tuesday night remains to be seen.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. and president and general manager Lou Lamoriello is believed to be in the market for scoring help after acquiring defenseman Andy Greene from the Devils on February 16.

Captain Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders (35-20-6), who moved two points ahead of the idle Blue Jackets and Hurricanes as they hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and within one point of the idle Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Mathew Barzal set up both of Lee’s goals to leave him one point shy of 200 for his career, and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves in his fifth straight start and seventh straight appearance.

Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for the Sharks (26-31-4), who lost to the Rangers, 3-2, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden and have dropped four straight and five of their last seven.

Jordan Eberle had his third career hat trick and first with the Islanders in Friday’s 4-1 win over the Red Wings, and his top line’s strong play continued from the start on Sunday. Eberle’s wall play allowed him to set up Barzal on a two-on-one rush and Barzal, from the right, fed captain Anders Lee for a 1-0 lead at 6:49 of the first period.

But Barzal’s line also was on the ice as Dylan Gambrell deflected defenseman Radim Simek’s blue-line wrist shot past a surprised Varlamov to tie the game at 1-1 at 10:36 of the first period.

Lee’s second goal made it 2-1 at 1:10 of the second period as Barzal set up him at the top of the left circle. Lee does not have a hat trick in his career, though he had nine two-goal games in 2017-18 when he scored a career-high 40 goals.

Lee passed up a chance for the hat trick with Jones off for an extra skater as he rushed the puck up the left boards. Instead of shooting at the empty net, he fed a wide-open Josh Bailey in the middle for a 4-1 lead at 17:41 of the third period.

The Islanders had just six shots in the second period but scored on two of them as defenseman Devon Toews’ snap-shot from the high slot beat Jones over his glove for a 3-1 lead at 17:38.

The seven goals in the first two games of the homestand is a needed change after the Islanders totaled just two goals in the preceding 0-4-0 Western road trip.