Isles lose 9th straight, but gain first point at new home

The Islanders, recovering from their COVID-19 outbreak, took a baby step back on Thursday night.

They didn’t lose in regulation as they had done the eight previous games, meaning they earned a point for the first time since Nov. 6.

But Erik Karlsson, leading a two-on-one rush, scored the winner just 39 seconds into overtime as the Sharks beat the Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena.

The last-place Islanders (5-10-3), still defending too much, had their losing streak extend to nine games despite another fine performance from goalie Ilya Sorokin.

Sorokin stopped 33 shots while Adin Hill, rarely tested throughout the game, recovered from Mathew Barzal’s early goal to make 24 saves.

The lineup, a makeshift, hybrid NHL/AHL roster the previous five games, welcomed back Anders Lee, Josh Bailey and defensemen Adam Pelech and Andy Greene after they were cleared from COVID-19 protocol.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Defenseman Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson remain sidelined with lower-body injuries and Casey Cizikas and defenseman Zdeno Chara remain in COVID-19 protocol.

The Islanders, who have played at least three fewer games than every other team in the Metropolitan Division, entered Thursday 19 points behind the Rangers for the third and final guaranteed postseason spot in the division and 13 points out of the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot. Games against the Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden and Tuesday’s road match against the Flyers were postponed.

"I think everyone’s excited just to have everyone back as a unit," said Lee, like Bailey, Pelech and Greene playing his first game at UBS Arena. "Especially with how things have gone this year. Regardless if it’s me, if it’s Nellie coming back here soon, if it’s Bails coming back from Florida for 10 days, it’s all of us coming back together. That’s really what’s exciting about this. It’s us getting back to who we are, playing like who we are."

Island Ice Ep. 120: Don't jump ship just yet The Isles have lost 8 straight, but they're just beginning to emerge from a COVID-19 outbreak and getting some of their players. Still, they could use a win really soon, like, on Thursday night.

Karlsson’s overtime winner was set up as Jean-Gabriel Pageau lost the puck along the left wall in the Sharks zone and Karlsson headed up ice with Timo Meier in tow.

The Islanders took their first-ever lead at their new home on Barzal’s laser-like wrist shot from the right circle to the far post at 1:04 of the first period. It was the first point in six games for Barzal and the Islanders’ first lead since Barzal gave them a 1-0 edge just 2:53 into a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Nov. 15. Of course, the Islanders coughed up that lead against the Lightning within 23 seconds.

Barzal was later denied a second goal on Thursday after taking a loose puck at the Sharks’ zone and getting in alone on Hill at 7:57 of the third period.

And, this time, the Islanders held the lead for eight minutes, six seconds before Nick Bonino redirected Jonathan Dahlen’s feed to the left post to tie the game at 1-1. The goal came just one second after an Islanders’ bench minor for too many men had expired and within 30 seconds of multiple failed attempts to clear the zone. Lee, who had served the penalty, nearly regained the lead for the Islanders at 19:12 of the first period, pulling the puck past defenseman Brent Burns and to his backhand before lifting a shot off the crossbar.

Sorokin had perhaps his best sequence at 1:28 of the second period, stopping Tomas Hertl and Alexander Barabanov in succession at the crease, stretching out his left toe for the second. Defenseman Noah Dobson then defended the crease with Sorokin down to block Rudolfs Balcers’ shot.