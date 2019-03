The issue is the timing, more than the slump itself. All NHL teams go through ups and downs in an 82-game season. But the Islanders are trending downward at the exact wrong time.

The Islanders start a weekend back-to-back set at Philadelphia on Saturday at 1 p.m., coming off the franchise’s first back-to-back shutout losses since Nov. 19-21, 2011. The Islanders played marginally better in Thursday night’s 4-0 loss at Montreal – limiting most of the damage to a three-goal letdown in the first 8:19 of the second period – than they did in a 5-0 defeat to the Bruins on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The team did not practice on Friday. The Islanders looked bad in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on March 3 and again in a 5-2 home defeat to them six days later.

“You talk about how important the next game is after a loss,” defenseman Thomas Hickey said. “Thankfully, there’s a lot of hockey left here. We get another chance in Philadelphia. We’re disappointed in ourselves. We’ve got to turn it around quick.”

They also face the Coyotes at the Coliseum on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Islanders have lost three of four and didn’t play particularly well in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Minnesota.

“You’re going to go through stretches like that and have adversity throughout the year,” forward Andrew Ladd said. “We’ve got to stick together and find a way out of it. I think we’re confident as a group we can get it going the other way.”

There are eight games left in the regular season and the Islanders, seeking their first playoff berth since 2016, are jockeying with the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in the first round. Both have 91 points and the Penguins, who have played one extra game, are at Dallas on Saturday.

“It’s not ideal,” center Casey Cizikas said. “But you can do a lot in eight games.”

Not with the forwards struggling to produce and depth at center an issue with Valtteri Filppula (left shoulder) out for four weeks.

Jordan Eberle has one goal in 20 games, Josh Bailey has gone 12 games without a goal and eight games without a point. Mathew Barzal has gone 16 games without a goal.

And the power play has produced just one goal in 14 games.