The Islanders fought back to earn two points in a 5-4 shootout win over the Devils, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Brock Nelson scored the lone shootout goal in five rounds and Jaroslav Halak capped a 42-save game with a perfect five-for-five shootout in the win.

Miles Wood and Taylor Hall scored to break a 2-2 tie in a 37-second span early in the third period, but the Islanders rallied behind rookie Sebastian Aho, who scored his first NHL goal and then set up Cal Clutterbuck for the tying goal at 15:43 of the third.

Halak made 21 stops in a stellar first period to keep the Islanders in a tight game. They led twice, on goals from Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier, but Travis Zajac’s shorthanded goal tied it with 3:35 left in the second, the league-high ninth shorthanded goal the Islanders have allowed.

The Isles go on their five-day winter break and next face the Rangers at the Garden on Saturday afternoon.