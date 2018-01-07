TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 17° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 17° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders snap losing streak, beat Devils thanks to Jaroslav Halak’s perfect shootout

Halak had 42 saves as the Islanders came back from two goals down in the third period to beat the Devils in a shootout.

Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Islanders

Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Islanders makes a save in the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Arthur Staple arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Islanders fought back to earn two points in a 5-4 shootout win over the Devils, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Brock Nelson scored the lone shootout goal in five rounds and Jaroslav Halak capped a 42-save game with a perfect five-for-five shootout in the win.

Miles Wood and Taylor Hall scored to break a 2-2 tie in a 37-second span early in the third period, but the Islanders rallied behind rookie Sebastian Aho, who scored his first NHL goal and then set up Cal Clutterbuck for the tying goal at 15:43 of the third.

Halak made 21 stops in a stellar first period to keep the Islanders in a tight game. They led twice, on goals from Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier, but Travis Zajac’s shorthanded goal tied it with 3:35 left in the second, the league-high ninth shorthanded goal the Islanders have allowed.

The Isles go on their five-day winter break and next face the Rangers at the Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets checks on Already ailing, Carroll injures knee
Kyrie Irving of the Celtics puts up a Nets battle but lose a close one to Celtics
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives into the SBU secures win on Sturdivant trey, Yeboah steal
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on Glauber: Belichick leaving Pats for Giants unlikely
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks reacts after Knicks to face Smith, point guard they could have drafted
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz speaks with members Giants may have to wait to interview Schwartz