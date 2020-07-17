It’s time to work on special teams.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that will be the next element added to training camp, through drills and a scrimmage on Saturday.

“It’s real important for us to get that in line,” Trotz said.

The first four days of on-ice sessions during Training Camp 2.0 were focused on re-establishing the fundamentals and systems work the Islanders were seeking during the regular season, which was paused on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Islanders’ power play was 24th in the NHL at 29-for-168 (17.3%) while their penalty kill was ranked 15th at 142-for-176 (80.7%).

“Our penalty kill got off to a little bit of a slow start,” Trotz said. “If you take away the first 20 games, we were pretty decent the rest of the way. Our power play, I thought for long stretches, was quite ineffective. I thought we passed up a lot of opportunities to shoot the puck.”

Still waiting

Goalie Ilya Sorokin is still waiting to get his work and immigration paperwork completed before he can depart Russia, his U.S.-based agent Dan Milstein said via e-mail. The highly-touted prospect signed an entry-level deal on Monday and is hoping to participate in practices though he is ineligible to play this season.

Roll call

Defenseman Nick Leddy did not skate on Friday after the team was off on Thursday. He had returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the first two days of training camp…Defenseman Scott Mayfield remained absent after participating in the first day of practice on Monday…Defenseman Sebastian Aho and Leo Komarov have yet to participate during training camp…Trotz said Aho, Komarov, Mayfield and Leddy continue to participate in the off-ice meetings and video sessions. “They haven’t fallen behind,” Trotz said. “They’re in the meetings, they’re up to speed. But, yes, they could use a few more reps. We’ll get them in.”