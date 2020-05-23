Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the overtime goal by Bobby Nystrom that gave the Islanders a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

To mark the start of the Islanders’ dynasty — they wound up winning four straight Cups — both MSG Networks and NHL Network are featuring full days of programming to commemorate the anniversary on Sunday.

MSG Networks is re-airing the four victories over the Flyers, culminating with lifting the Cup on May 24, 1980. The four games will be shown on MSG Plus, starting at 2 p.m.

NHL Network will start 10 straight hours of Islanders-themed broadcasts at 1 p.m.

MSG Networks will start with the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 1 in Philadelphia on May 13, 1980.

The Islanders’ 6-2 win in Game 3 on May 17, 1980 — after they lost Game 2, 8-3, two days earlier — will be shown at 4 p.m. The Islanders built a six-goal lead through two periods on a shorthanded goal by Lorne Henning, two power-play goals by Denis Potvin and additional power-play goals by Bryan Trottier, Mike Bossy and Clark Gillies.

At 6 p.m., the Islanders’ 5-2 win in Game 4 on May 19, 1980, will be re-aired.

Game 6 will be shown at 8 p.m. Potvin and Bossy had power-play goals, Duane Sutter added a first-period goal and John Tonelli set up Nystrom for a second-period goal (he did it in overtime, too). The Islanders had lost Game 5, 6-3, in Philadelphia on May 22, 1980.

NHL Network will re-air Game 1 of the 1982 Cup Final against the Canucks at 1 p.m. Game 6 of the 1987 Patrick Division finals against the Flyers will be shown at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Islanders' win over the Minnesota North Starts in Game 2 of the 1981 Cup Final will be broadcast.

At 7 p.m., NHL Tonight: 1980 Islanders 40th Anniversary will feature Butch Goring as a panelist along with a guest appearance by Trottier.

The documentary “Fort Neverlose: The New York Islanders and Nassau Coliseum” will be shown at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., NHL Network will show Game 6 of the 1980 Cup Final.