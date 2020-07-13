TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from training camp as the Islanders restart their season with the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers.

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) defends
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau defends against left wing Anders Lee during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) defends
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock defends againstright wing Jordan Eberle (7) during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle shoots on goalie Semyon Varlamov during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7)
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle takes a shot during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz speaks to
Credit: Corey Sipkin

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz speaks to the team during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) shoots
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Mathew Barzal shoots during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27)
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders left wing Anders Lee looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates up ice during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Mathew Barzal looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) pursues
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock pursues center Mathew Barzal during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Mathew Barzal looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz calls a drill during
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders coach Barry Trotz calls a drill during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7)
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle smiles during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) shoots
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Mathew Barzal shoots on goalie Semyon Varlamov during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle defends against left wing Anders Lee during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) at
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Mathew Barzal, right, goes up against defenseman Noah Dobson during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) looks
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) shoots
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Casey Cizikas shoots on goaltender Thomas Greiss during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18)
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier shoots on goaltender Thomas Greiss during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) skates
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychu skates up ice during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) looks
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Brock Nelson looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (34) defends
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey defends against left wing Matt Martin during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) defends
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield defends against Oliver Wahlstrom during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) looks
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) defends
Credit: Corey Sipkin

Islanders center Brock Nelson defends against center Casey Cizikas  during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

