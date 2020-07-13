Scenes from training camp as the Islanders restart their season with the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup qualifiers.

Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau defends against left wing Anders Lee during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock defends againstright wing Jordan Eberle (7) during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle shoots on goalie Semyon Varlamov during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle takes a shot during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz speaks to the team during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal shoots during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders left wing Anders Lee looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates up ice during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock pursues center Mathew Barzal during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz calls a drill during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle smiles during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal shoots on goalie Semyon Varlamov during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle defends against left wing Anders Lee during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal, right, goes up against defenseman Noah Dobson during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Casey Cizikas shoots on goaltender Thomas Greiss during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier shoots on goaltender Thomas Greiss during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychu skates up ice during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders center Brock Nelson looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey defends against left wing Matt Martin during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield defends against Oliver Wahlstrom during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss looks on during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.