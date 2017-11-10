DALLAS — Being a streaky scorer in the NHL is a mixed bag. It means you’re scoring, of course, which is the name of the game. But those stretches without goals or points make teams, coaches and fans wonder why a player can’t post the good numbers consistently.

Brock Nelson is in his fifth NHL season and the streaky tag seems to fit him, even through the first month of this year. He had five goals in a six-game stretch from Oct. 11-24 and no goals in the six games that followed, entering Friday night’s game here against the Stars.

Doug Weight decided to move Nelson to the wing with red-hot Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle for Friday, with Andrew Ladd moving to the left side with Alan Quine, who made his season debut here after offseason hand surgery.

“It’s not the most admirable tag, but I don’t think it’s a terrible tag either,” Weight said of Nelson’s streakiness. “As long as you’re playing well away from the puck. He’s battling, he’s moving his feet even though the puck’s not going in. He’ll have five or six games where he’ll have four or five goals, six or seven points, and then he’ll go a little cold.”

Nelson has hit the 20-goal mark each of the last three seasons. He’s also had four skids of at least 10 games without a goal in that same span.

“You can label it whatever you want, I guess,” Nelson said. “You score 20 in the first half or at the end, it’s still a pretty good accomplishment. You just always try to go and produce.”

The problem for Nelson over the last six games is shooting the puck — he has just eight shots on goal during this drought, which began soon after the Islanders sent Josh Ho-Sang down to Bridgeport. Ho-Sang had assists on three of Nelson’s goals and the young winger’s demotion took away a setup man for Nelson and his wicked wrist shot.

Weight wanted to see Nelson unleash that wrister again, so he tried to see if Barzal, who had six assists in the past two games, could set the table.

“Those guys are highly skilled so I’ve got to find some space, get some shots off and let them use their magic,” Nelson said of Barzal and Eberle, with whom he played in Nashville two weeks ago. “Get to the net, try to find some loose pucks around the net or a soft spot here and there when they’re beating guys one on one.”

Ladd didn’t benefit much from the Barzal-Eberle magic, with just one goal in the last seven games entering Friday. So Weight decided to reunite Ladd with Quine, a combo (with Jason Chimera) that was pretty productive the second half of last season.

Quine returned from a 14-day conditioning stint in Bridgeport on Wednesday with a goal in four games for the Sound Tigers. Missing training camp following surgery set the 24-year-old back but he was ready to jump right in on Friday.

“It’s tough. You work hard all summer to come into camp ready to play and it’s a little setback,” Quine said. “It depends how you deal with it. The training staff did a great job keeping me in shape so I’m good to go.”