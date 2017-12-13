TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders suffer another bad loss to Stars

Jaroslav Halak was replaced in goal by Thomas Greiss after giving up four goals.

Jaroslav Halak of the Islanders reacts after allowing

Jaroslav Halak of the Islanders reacts after allowing a second-period goal against Jamie Benn of the Stars at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Arthur Staple arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
The Islanders laid an egg on Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Stars at Barclays Center, their second bad loss to Dallas in the last month.

Luckily the Isles are done with the Stars this season. They were crushed 5-0 in Dallas on Nov. 10 and looked no better on Wednesday, falling behind by that same 5-0 score before Anders Lee broke Kari Lehtonen’s shutout at 1:06 of the third. Lee scored again, his 19th, with 3:32 to go.

Jaroslav Halak made his fourth straight start but didn’t last beyond the 10:39 mark of the second, pulled after Jamie Benn made it 4-0 Stars.

The Isles have no time to wallow in their fourth loss in five games with a date in Columbus on Thursday.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

