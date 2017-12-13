The Islanders laid an egg on Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Stars at Barclays Center, their second bad loss to Dallas in the last month.

Luckily the Isles are done with the Stars this season. They were crushed 5-0 in Dallas on Nov. 10 and looked no better on Wednesday, falling behind by that same 5-0 score before Anders Lee broke Kari Lehtonen’s shutout at 1:06 of the third. Lee scored again, his 19th, with 3:32 to go.

Jaroslav Halak made his fourth straight start but didn’t last beyond the 10:39 mark of the second, pulled after Jamie Benn made it 4-0 Stars.

The Isles have no time to wallow in their fourth loss in five games with a date in Columbus on Thursday.