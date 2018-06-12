TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
70° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders hire former Devils executive Steve Pellegrini as assistant GM

Lou Lamoriello speaks to the media after the

Lou Lamoriello speaks to the media after the NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders have hired another former Devils executive.

Steve Pellegrini will join the Islanders as an assistant general manager under president/GM Lou Lamoriello and working alongside assistant GM Chris Lamoriello, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Pellegrini has been the Devils vice president of hockey operations since 2006, when he was first hired by Lou Lamoriello.

“Steve brings over 20 years of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations,” Lou Lamoriello said in a statement.

Lou Lamoriello, the Maple Leafs GM the past three seasons, was the Devils president/GM from 1987-2015. Chris Lamoriello also worked in the Devils’ organization.

Pellegrini began his career in 1991 working in the NHL’s community relations department and also served as the Oilers director of hockey administration from 1995-98.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks to wide receiver Eli knows contract talk for Beckham can be a hassle
Todd Frazier of the Mets celebrates his fifth-inning Mets embark on key road trip after awful homestand
Mike Francesa with Bobby Valentine at the Paley Francesa returns to No. 1 for May ratings
Justify with jockey Mike Smith (right) leads the No inquiries into Geroux’s controversial Belmont ride
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees hits into a Gary Sanchez’s slump doesn’t alarm Aaron Boone
NYCFC Head Coach Patrick Vieira at Yankee Stadium NYCFC coach leaves team to manage Nice