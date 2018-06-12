The Islanders have hired another former Devils executive.

Steve Pellegrini will join the Islanders as an assistant general manager under president/GM Lou Lamoriello and working alongside assistant GM Chris Lamoriello, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Pellegrini has been the Devils vice president of hockey operations since 2006, when he was first hired by Lou Lamoriello.

“Steve brings over 20 years of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations,” Lou Lamoriello said in a statement.

Lou Lamoriello, the Maple Leafs GM the past three seasons, was the Devils president/GM from 1987-2015. Chris Lamoriello also worked in the Devils’ organization.

Pellegrini began his career in 1991 working in the NHL’s community relations department and also served as the Oilers director of hockey administration from 1995-98.